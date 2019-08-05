Samsung Galaxy Fit-e review: Should you spend Rs 2,490 for the ‘essential’ features?

The ‘e’ in Galaxy Fit-e stands for essential and that is because the fitness band carries only the essential features. The band is a stripped-down version of the regular Galaxy Fit and offers the most basic features of a fitness tracker at an affordable price. The fitness tracker claims to “complement the personal wellness journey” of users but is it enough to stand out against the competition? Here is our review of the Samsung Galaxy Fit-e.

Design

The design of the Galaxy Fit-e does not look like anything new or revolutionary but at this budget, it is okay. There is nothing to complain in the build and body of the Galaxy Fit-e as it is sleek, compact and lightweight. The strap material is quite soft and often times I forgot that I have a fitness tracker on my wrist.

The strap is a bit difficult to put on with its complex closing style, but that keeps it safe from accidental pull-offs as I witnessed in other fitness trackers with generic closing strap styles like a wristwatch. The good thing is that the fitness band is water-resistant (5ATM) and can be worn while taking a shower or washing the hands, otherwise it would have been really bothersome to put it on and off again and again throughout the day.

Display

The fitness tracker from Samsung features a 0.74-inch PMOLED screen with 64×128 pixels resolution. The display is bright, but not bright enough to read the information under direct sunlight. Also, given the low resolution, individual pixels on the display can be identified as well.

The display of Galaxy Fit-e is not a touchscreen, as the interface mentioned while setting up the device. You cannot swipe forward or backwards to switch between the screens. Single tapping on the screen opens the next screen and you have to complete the whole loop to come back to a screen you just passed. But the whole tapping thing is not flawless as well as I faced frequent instances of the band registering more than one tap or no taps at all.

Using the Galaxy Fit-e

There are three options to wake the screen — raise to wake up, double-tap to wake up, and both. For the first few days, I thought the device was broken as I could not get it to wake up by tapping and it was really frustrating. I discovered the option only after exploring the Galaxy Wearable app. So, while the default option should be to wake the screen by double-tapping the screen, Samsung’s decision to keep it otherwise doesn’t sit well.

To set up the device, you need to install three applications — Galaxy Wearable (Samsung Gear), Galaxy Fit Plugin, and Samsung Accessory Service — to get the Galaxy Fit-e working and another app, Samsung Health, to track the fitness activity and monitor sleeping patterns.

The Galaxy Wearable app lets you control the Fit-e and gives you the option to change the default screen style. The app also lets you add or remove widgets on other screens that include calender, calories, heart rate, steps, and weather.

You can also add an alarm via the wearable app and select to receive notifications for apps installed on your smartphone. I selected WhatsApp, Calling, and SMS alerts but the only notifications I received were for the incoming calls.

Activity tracking

Coming to the activity tracking, Galaxy Fit-e automatically tracks activity such as walking. I walk exactly 1km from Metro station to my residence and the fitness tracker gives a message — “Keep Going” — when it detects I’ve been walking for quite some time. However, the accuracy of the steps count is not perfect. The 1km distance registers somewhere around 650-700 metres.

The Galaxy Fit-e tracks the sleep by the movement of the body. It defines deep sleep as the time when you are not moving a muscle during the night. The tracker continuously tracks the heart rate and the same can be checked on the Samsung Health app.

If you remove the tracker, the band turns off the heart rate monitoring automatically so the battery is conserved for the time you are not using the Fit-e. The wearable app has an option to schedule a time to dim the brightness at night. While this feature is good to see, it could have included an option to schedule the timing for raise to wake feature.

Battery

The 70mAh battery of the fitness tracker lasts mostly two and a half days after a full charge and when you keep wearing it day and night. If you are putting the tracker down while you sleep, you can get more than three days of time. Also, you do not have to pull the main body of the tracker out of the strap to charge. However, the Galaxy Fit-e does not inform when the battery is low and you have to check the Galaxy Wearables app to know the status of the battery, which is not practical at all.

Samsung Galaxy Fit-e review: Verdict

Samsung Galaxy Fit-e is a comfortable and lightweight fitness tracker that doesn’t need to be told to start tracking your fitness regime. However, three days worth of battery life is not enough. Also, the Galaxy Fit-e misses a lot of features that are now desirable in a fitness tracker at this price point, given the competition and that includes a scrollable interface and a touch screen panel. I would suggest looking for other options if you want a fitness at the same price point or else you can look out for the regular Galaxy Fit instead of the ‘essential’ edition.