Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro review: Lightweight hi-fi

Most smartphone companies now offer truly wireless headphones of different price points and features to go with their device offerings. Samsung is not an exception and its Galaxy Buds have been popular for a few years now. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro launched now takes this to a new level aimed at working with top of the line devices from Samsung as well as others.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro have maybe the smallest unit size of any truly wireless product I have used so far. Inside the buds are really small and and almost go inside the ears and stay there without any external help. Unless for the music, you would soon forget you are wearing a pair of earphones.

They came in a purple colour that matches that of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 review unit I have with me. The matching colours are also a clear indication of the intended audience.

And there is more than the colour that sync. As soon as I opened the charging case of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, the Flip 4 showed a pop-up asking if I wanted to connect with the earphones. As I accepted the notification, the Buds Pro Manager app opened up letting me toggle the active noise cancellation to transparency mode and normal. It also let me switch on 360 audio and voice detect. But there is no equaliser here, which was a bit disappointing.

The active noise cancelling is quite effective and switches on as soon as the buds go inside your ears. You can switch to transparency with a long press on the buds. The transparency mode is the kind that makes you hear more than when the earphones are switched off.

There are some very handy software features in the settings. The voice detect, for instance, reduces media volume when the earphones detect you are speaking. Then there is the next stretch alerts which understand that you have been peering down on the phone for too long and remind you to look up.

The audio quality of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro is both balanced and rich at the same time. There is no excess of bass, as a lot of earphones are used to these days.

Listening to Singara Sire from Kantara, a vocal-heavy composition which is also complex and tests both the highs and lows, I was impressed by how well the Buds2 Pro handled the song. And as I moved my head in approval, the 360-degree audio ensured the music stayed where it should.

The richness of the audio profile was in full display as I switched to a hi-fi version of Have you ever seen the rain. The cymbals in the background almost felt like they were trying to recreate some rain in my ears, even as I got the sense the Bud2 Pro too approved of the song and were having fun.

The Oscar Peterson Trio’s version of the Girl From Ipanema only reiterated my belief that these were one of the best earphones out there, especially if you like your music unfiltered. I swung by Norah Jones’ Come Away With Me, just to be doubly sure.

It helps that calls sound very natural on the Buds2 Pro as it is hard to use to truly wireless earphones without using them for taking calls too. The battery life can last you up to 18 hours with regular visits to the charging case, which can be juiced up wirelessly too.

In my book, the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are the lightest hi-fi wireless earphones I have used. The smart features and the good active noise cancellation are just additional features to add value to this superb earphone. It helps that this one is a tad more affordable than competitors that carry the pro tag.