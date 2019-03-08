Samsung Galaxy Buds review: The perfect Galaxy accomplice

Samsung was among the first companies to come up with wireless earphones. The Icon X, however, did not fare as well as the Apple AirPods. Now, the company has a new offer, the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which are more in the wearables space than its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds come in a small capsule-like box that can be used to charge the earbuds. The box has a battery and will recharge the Buds even when not connected to a power source. The Buds themselves are very compact and fit well in your ears and needs no external support.

They connect to other Galaxy devices as soon as they are taken out of the charger which is every convenient. With the Galaxy S10+, the Buds would actually show up on the screen with the amount of battery left on each side as soon as you pull them out of the box. This seems to be something Samsung has learnt from Apple.

But it does something better than Apple too. The Gear app for the Buds lets you control how you use it, has equalisers and even lets you change the mode. It lets you decide what needs to happen on a tap or douple tap, whether you want to listen with ambient noise and if messages need to be read out when you are listening to something else. There is a very good ‘find your Buds’ option which forgetful people like me will love.

The Buds work with any smartphone and are not limited to just Samsung, however a lot of features like Bixby integration are limited to the Galaxy series. Yes, you can use the Buds to summon Bixby to answer your queries or just to pull up the song you want to hear next. It works seamlessly once you have trained Samsung’s smart assistant.

The audio profile of the Buds is very unique when I compare it with the other ones I have tested in recent times. The Buds seems to have a softer feel, even when you play with the equaliser. Even when the bass is supposedly high, it is softer than what a Sony or Bose would offer. And I really like it. In fact, I am wondering why this is not a more common audio profile. It is much more enjoyable than having something that is high on bass or treble, that too inside your ears.

I tried a wide range of songs from A R Rahman to Hozier, and frankly there were times when I wanted to push the volume a bit more as I was walking in a noise park with the aware mode on. But the experience was great throughout. Those who like dhinchak kind of music might not love this audio profile though.

I ran the Buds for an entire week without recharging. When I finally ran out of juice, in a flight, I just had to pull out the S10+ review unit and put the capsule on the back of it for about 15 minutes to have enough power to last a few more hours. This addition of PowerShare makes this a great accessory for those buying the new S10 range.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are among the best EarPods available in the market. However, somewhere it adds more value for those in the Samsung scheme of things. Others too can give it a shot.