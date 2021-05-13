Samsung Galaxy A72 review: Camera is the standout feature here

The Galaxy A series typically tries to offer premium features, but at a more ‘mid-range’ price in comparison to the flagship S series. With the Galaxy A72, Samsung is promising excellent camera performance, big battery and stylish design.

The Galaxy A72 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, instead of an Exynos one as is typically seen on most Samsung phones in India. It starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB model, while the 256GB storage option costs Rs 37,999. I’ve used the Galaxy A72 for well for two weeks and here’s my review.

Samsung Galaxy A72 review: What’s good?

This is definitely a stylish phone with a sleek design that is comfortable to hold. The camera bump is noticeable, but nothing compared to what other phones are sporting these days. The ‘Awesome Violet’ colour I got for review is quite muted.

The Samsung branding at the back is subtle. The phone has a polycarbonate back, and while it doesn’t feel cheap, the back gets covered in smudges easily, so keep a case handy. The phone also has a IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, which is good to easy and ensure some level of protection against accidental spills.

Samsung Galaxy A72 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The phone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 90 Hz refresh rate. Samsung hasn’t added a higher 120 Hz refresh rate, which some other phones in this price segment are offering. The display is still top notch, and I had the higher refresh rate turned on during my daily usage. It is a good screen for consuming content, be it binge-watching shows on Netflix or just browsing on social media apps. In bright sunlight too, the display and content on it are easily legible.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with 8GB RAM. I had the 128GB storage option variant for review. The phone might not be the fastest in this price range, but it is a good daily driver.

The Galaxy A72 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

I managed to run Asphalt 9 (at highest display settings) and Genshin Impact quite easily on this phone. There was no noticeable lag or heating up during gaming sessions. Nor did I observe any stuttering when I had multiple tabs open on Google Chrome or when switching between apps.

The 64 camera is impressive and delivers punchy photos with details preserved. Yes, they are saturated at times, which is typical of Samsung phones. Portrait mode also performs well, though again because the skin tones are on the more saturated side, people tend to look a bit pinkier.

Click on the photo below to view all camera samples on Flickr

The camera performance in low-light is quite impressive, especially when you have a good light source somewhere close by. The pictures have ample details and colour range in Night mode as well. In very poor lighting, the camera really struggles to maintain focus, but this is a limitation of almost all smartphone cameras which are not flagships.

Photo taken at 10x zoom with the Galaxy A72. The camera manages to capture some details on the litchis. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Sample picture from Samsung Galaxy A72. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Sample picture from Samsung Galaxy A72. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Galaxy A72 also comes with 4X, 10X, 20X and 30X zoom options for those who like to get really close to the objects they shoot. I found the 4X and 10X options are the most reliable when it came to preserving details. If you are shooting at 20X and 30X, you will require a really steady hand and perhaps a tripod to ensure that the object stays in focus. The results were too pixelated at such high zoom levels.

The 10X zoom feature on the Samsung Galaxy A72. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The selfie camera works well, though I would tone down the intensity of the beauty filter to get slightly more accurate versions of oneself.

The Galaxy A72 comes with a 5000 mAh battery, which will easily last more than a day, even with heavy-duty usage. Samsung has packed this with 25W fast charging, which does pale in comparison to what the competition is offering. Several budget phones are offering 33W and higher charging these days, which puts this one at a comparative disadvantage. I could get to a full charge in around 2 hours, which is acceptable.

Samsung Galaxy A72: What’s not so good?

I found the macro camera to be quite underwhelming. No amount of staying steady could get the focus right when using this option on the Galaxy A72. Another issue would be how the camera handles rich colours such as pink. Pink flowers such as bougainvilleas look really over-processed and unnatural on the phone. This is an issue around the skin tones which have a heavy pink undertone too.

The camera also takes a few extra seconds to process and show the final picture, which is not expected at this price point.

The other major issue I faced on the Galaxy A72 was around the in-display fingerprint scanner. At times, it just would not work, and I would have to rely on the pin to unlock the device.

Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 5000 mAh battery. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy A72: Should you buy?

The Galaxy A72 is aimed at those who have a budget of higher than Rs 35,000, and want a phone with a good camera. The phone is also more affordable compared to other mid-range flagships such as vivo X60 (Rs 39,990), OnePlus 9R (Rs 39,999). However, the recently launched Mi 11X costs Rs 29,999 and undercuts the A72 in pricing.

Where the Samsung Galaxy A72 stands out is the camera and the battery life. The performance is good enough for this to be a daily driver, but might not appeal to those who want more from a gaming perspective. The problem for the A72 will be one of standing out, given that segment has a lot of options, which offer similar specifications and equally good performance. Users with more budget flexibility might prefer phones with higher processing power.