Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review: A premium phone at the cost of a mid-range one

When I evaluate a smartphone, at any price point, I always consider the value it adds to my everyday life. A phone might cost over a lakh but if it didn’t change my experience significantly, I would rather not recommend it to my friends and family. Last week, Samsung introduced its Galaxy A53 in India, a 5G phone that tries to balance between a flagship and a mid-range smartphone. It may not be the top of the line product in Samsung’s smartphone lineup, but it’s still an intriguing device the way it has been priced and positioned. I tried the Galaxy A53 5G for a week. Here is my review.

Samsung Galaxy A53 review: Design and aesthetics

Being an iPhone 13 mini user, it took me a day or two to adjust to the Galaxy A53’s larger screen size. My hands aren’t huge, so switching to a phone which has a 6.5-inch display was definitely a challenge. But while the phone is huge, it isn’t extremely heavy to hold. The flat edges of the phone make it comfortable in my hand and the device fits nicely in my track pants. Maybe I am not fond of the size of the phone but everyone else around me was comfortable using the Galaxy A53. I think it’s a good choice for those who use their phones for editing and making changes in the PPT (I see a lot of folks doing that when they come for a morning walk), to play games, or watch a video. I, myself, used the Galaxy A53 for writing a copy when I went out for an evening walk the other day. So I am aware of the benefit of more screen real estate.

However, the larger screen and body make it harder to type one-handed. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13 mini feel easier to use with one hand, but there are also some downsides. Typing fast with two hands can be frustrating at times. Also, the screen size is too small for certain experiences.

Samsung sent me the “awesome blue” variant which is a refreshing new colour. The design of the phone hasn’t changed from last year’s model but I like how the device feels in my hands. The phone still has a polycarbonate back with a matte finish, a glossy frame around the display and a colour-matched frame on the sides.

I also like the molding around the cameras on the back. Some will find this too simple for their taste but I think it’s fantastic. The phone is IP67 rated, meaning it’s water-resistant for up to 30 minutes. The device looks sturdy, though it lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and does not ship with a wall charger.

Samsung Galaxy A53 review: Display and audio

The 6.5-inch screen looks absolutely spectacular. Like other Samsung phones, this is an AMOLED display, colourful, rich, detailed and gorgeous. It’s a Full HD+, 2400 x1080p panel, with a resolution of 404 pixels per inch. The maximum brightness is 800 nits, good enough to read ebooks or read news articles on indianexpress.com outdoors.

One thing: the refresh rate of this display is 120Hz, which makes gaming and scrolling your Twitter feed exceptional. Video playback is buttery-smooth – and those contrast levels are amazing. The sound coming through Dolby Atmos speakers is really good.

Samsung Galaxy A53 review: Performance and battery

The Galaxy A53 is powered by the Exynos 1280 processor, which frankly, is still an untested processor. That said, the performance is fast and it’s easy to notice how quickly apps launch and respond when in use. Everything about this phone is fast, whether you are switching between apps, playing games like Asphalt 9 or watching something on Netflix. The performance may change if the processor is pushed harder, but right now it’s pretty capable.

It’s paired with 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The addition of 5G connectivity makes it future-proof, although now it’s mostly useless in India due to the lack of a super-fast network.

The Galaxy A53 has unbelievably good battery life, well over a full day of juice. I have taken a lot of pictures and videos, played games like Alto’s Odyssey, and performed other heavy tasks too. The phone still had well over 50 per cent left at the end of the day. It’s truly impressive.

Samsung’s One UI 4.1 software works on Android 12, and the interface is clean and straightforward. The company’s recent change in Android policy, with the promise of four Android OS updates, makes the Galaxy A53 a terrific deal. I haven’t seen any other Android smartphone maker, other than Samsung, promising years of Android OS upgrades for its mid-range phone.

Samsung Galaxy A53 review: Camera and video recording

The Galaxy A53 has four cameras on the back, but only the main camera is good. The setup consists of ​​a 64MP primary lens with OIS, a 12MP wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view, and dual 5MP macro and portrait lenses. In addition, you will also get a 32MP camera at the front with a fixed-focus lens. It can also shoot 4K video at up to 30fps. The main camera captures some excellent shots with improved detail and low-light performance over last year’s models. It should be good for average users but don’t expect the level of clarity and detail you would get on the Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy S22 Plus.

The ultra-wide camera is fun to use but does not have the same level of image quality you get with the primary lens. The presence of a dedicated night mode, something the third-generation iPhone SE lacks, gives the Galaxy A53 an upper hand. Video capture is top-notch and the front-facing camera delivers decent selfie shots.

Samsung Galaxy A53 review: Should you buy it?

For many, the Galaxy A53 5G, which starts at Rs 34,499, will be sufficient for their needs. It’s not the best smartphone made by Samsung, but the idea of having a mid-range phone with premium features makes it a lot more capable than rivals. Yes, it misses on certain things, but is just as capable as Samsung’s flagship phones in most regards. If you are the sort of person who prefers a big screen and needs great battery life coupled with fast performance, then look no further.