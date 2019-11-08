Samsung Galaxy A50s review: A better Galaxy A50?

Samsung launched the new Galaxy A and Galaxy M series to compete against Chinese smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi and Realme. With the launch of these new smartphone lineups, the company brought along an aggressive pricing strategy. Both of these new series are targeted towards millennials.

Samsung has now refreshed its Galaxy A50 smartphone with updated specifications and named the device, the Galaxy A50s. Being an incremental update, not many changes have been made to the device. However, are the changes worth it or not? Lets find out.

Samsung Galaxy A50s specifications: 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED Display | Octa-core Exynos 9611 processor | 4GB/6GB RAM | 128GB internal storage expandable up to 512 GB through dedicated micoSD slot | 48MP main sensor + 8MP ultrawide + 5MP depth sensor rear camera setup | 32MP front camera | 4,000mAh battery, fast-charging Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy A50s price: Rs 20,999 for 4GB RAM variant | Rs 22,999 for 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A50s: Design, display

The Samsung Galaxy A50s looks quite similar to the other mid-range smartphones from the company. It comes in a glass sandwich design like most other smartphones in this price range. The glass back comes with a new diamond pattern, which does help the phone stand a bit out of the crowd. On the front, the device sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an Infinity U style notch. Just like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A50s also gets a bezel-less screen and comes with a screen to body ratio of 91.6 per cent.

The display panel is quite good looking and the colour reproduction is quite vibrant. This being an AMOLED display, the display has deeper blacks and punchier colours, which makes watching content a lot of fun. Just like its predecessor, the A50s features an in-display fingerprint scanner, which takes a long time to recognise the fingerprint. Within a few minutes of setting up the phone, I gave up on it and started using the Face Unlock instead.

Samsung Galaxy A50s review: Performance, battery

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is powered by the company’s own Exynos 9611 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device comes with 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. While this hardware helps the phone to perform most day-to-day tasks quite easily, it struggles a bit when it comes to performing heavy duty tasks like gaming, performing well on multitasking tests.

During my time with the device, I mainly tried playing two games which included PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. In both of the games, while trying to play in Extreme graphic settings, I faced minor lags. For people who play FPS games, they know that a minor lag or hiccup can get you killed. Turning down the settings to medium, I had a smoother experience, experiencing no lags or stutters in the game. Another point I would like to point out is that after 30 minutes of constant gameplay, the phone became quite hot.

The device was able to open multiple apps and tabs together, to be accurate I opened 23 tabs in Chrome and 21 tabs in the company’s own browser along with 34 apps, all of which when switched between were working alright. The only issue I had was that the device was killing apps in the background, thus leading to multiple app and webpages being reloaded. A feature that I liked is the Samsung Pay compatibility, which wasn’t present in the Galaxy A50. It made my life much easier and I went to more places without my chunky wallet, which was a relief.

The 4,000mAh is quite easily able to last for a full working day. At times, I even ended the day with more than 40 per cent juice left on my phone. While playing heavy games and performing necessary tests, I found the battery lasted around seven hours.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with an improved set of triple camera setup at the back. It now includes a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The images shot using these cameras turned out to be pretty impressive in good lighting conditions. The images came out sharp and vibrant, the colours were a bit punchier. The skin tones were even and the portrait photos were nice with good edge detection.

When it came to taking photos in low light, the performance was significantly better compared to its predecessor. However, I feel there is still room for improvement as the images were grainy. During low light photography, focus issues were also there.

The wide-angle sensor also performs quite well. I feel that the image angles could have been a bit wider. Another thing to note here is that the images aren’t clicked in 48MP resolution by default, instead, you need to dig deep into the settings to find the 4:3H image ratio option to enable the feature.

Coming to the front camera, the main issue I had with it that it always has the Beautification mode turned on, which brightens the image to make it look unrealistic. Though after disabling the Beautification mode, the images taken were decent. The colours just like the back camera were a bit on the brighter side. The Live Focus mode was able to bring out the subject perfectly.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is not a bad phone. The camera is pleasing, the battery life is good enough, and this is an excellent AMOLED display. The performance is good enough for regular usage, but it does struggle if you are those who do a lot of heavy gaming. For the Galaxy A50s, competition like Redmi K20, Nokia 7.2 will make it harder to stand out.