Samsung Galaxy A50 review: Decent phone with attractive camera, powerful battery

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review: Samsung hopes the Galaxy A-series will be its big-ticket answer to the challenge posed by the mid-range from Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Last month, the company launched three new phones in the A-series line-up — the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 — in a bid to shore of its numbers in the budget segment.

But is the Samsung Galaxy A50 good enough to get consumer attention in a competitive market like India? Our review will help you decide.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications: 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U super AMOLED Display | Octa-core Exynos 9610 processor | 4GB/6GB RAM | 64GB internal storage expandable up to 512 GB through dedicated micoSD slot | 25MP main sensor + 5MP depth sensor + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor rear camera setup | 25MP front camera | 4,000mAh battery, fast-charging Type-C port

Samsung Galaxy A50 price: Rs 19,990 for 4GB RAM variant | Rs 22,990 for 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A50: Design, display

The Galaxy A50 has a sleek design, but the glossy body makes is a bit slippery. This is where the cover in the box comes in handy, quite literally. In fact, the glass-like finish reflects light in rainbow colours with a tinge of blue.

As expected, the power button and volume buttons are on the right side, while the dual SIM and microSD card slots are on the left. This phone still has a 3.5-mm port for headphones though it is has moved on to USB type-C port for charging and data transfers.

The A50’s 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen offers a fullHD+ resolution with a U-shaped notch of the front camera peeking in from the top. The screen gives almost bezel-less profile from the front to the device and the notch doesn’t really come in the way. It has a screen to body ratio of 91.6 per cent.

The super AMOLED screen provides a good colour resolution and is also visible under direct sunlight. Samsung likes its always-on mode and this phone too can show notification icons on the lock screen.

Despite being a mid-range smartphone, Samsung has offered an in-display fingerprint scanner in the display, but it won’t unlock the phone as fast as the more capable Samsung S10 or even the OnePlus 6t. But that is expected as those phones also cost much more. At times the device could not recognise my fingerprint in a single attempt, but it eventually gets there.

Samsung Galaxy A50 camera review: Performance, battery

The Galaxy A50 comes with Samsung’s Exynos 9610 octa-core processor with 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. For more storage, you can use the microSD card slot in the SIM tray. The phone can do most day to day tasks with ease.

The device registers a score of 1,44,050 on Antutu. On Geekbench, the Galaxy A50 registers a score of 1722 for single-core and 5197 on multi-core scores. This puts it in the mid-range of the smartphones for this year.

During usage, there were no lags or any trouble switching between the apps even when the device was pushed to the extreme. However, the device showed some lag when it was used for graphic-intensive games such as playing Asphalt 9: Legends, PUBG and Need For Speed – No Limits. During 30 minutes of gameplay, the phone temperature rises marginally, however it does not reach uncomfortable levels. Gaming performance can be improved if you are willing to sacrifice on high-resolution visuals and graphics.

The Galaxy A50 is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 1.5 days under normal usage. However on a weekend, when we generally tend to play more games and watch online videos, the battery life can drain out quicker. The 15W fast charger in the box offers quick charging due and can fully charge the 4000mAh battery in just 90 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A50 review: Camera

The triple camera setup on the Galaxy A50 offers a combo of a 25MP primary lens along with 8MP wide-angle sensor and 5MP depth sensor. In good light, these can offer impressive results with sharp images and accurate colours. But in low light, the quality of photos does get affected, though the overall quality is not too bad. The scene optimizer mode automatically detects scenes and adjusts settings best suited for the frame.

The primary camera works really well in every light condition, be it bright or low. However, the wide-angle lens takes good shots only in daylight conditions and lacks details otherwise. Yet, the overall output is on-par with most smartphones in the same price segment.

The 25 MP front camera delivers good results across every light conditions. It clicks some really good selfies and does a decent job when used for video calls. The details are pretty good. It also does well during face detection even in low light conditions to unlock the device.

Samsung Galaxy A50: Verdict

Given the price point, the Samsung Galaxy A50 offers good features and decent value for money. The camera is fairly good, however, the in-display fingerprint reader is a tad slow, however, this may get resolved in the coming updates. At this price point, the Samsung Galaxy A50 looks like a good buy at the moment.