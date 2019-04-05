Samsung Galaxy A30 review: A lot of nifty features to consider, but the market has more to offer

Samsung recently refreshed its Galaxy A lineup of smartphones with the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones. With these and the new Galaxy M series smartphones, Samsung is targetting the highly competitive budget and mid-range smartphone market.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is one of the first smartphones to come with an Infinity-U display, which is essentially just a teardrop style notch. With the Galaxy A30, Samsung is looking to challenge smartphones like the Nokia 7.1 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Huawei Nova 3 and others in the Indian market. Powered by an Exynos 7904 processor the phone offers dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Specifications: 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) | Exynos 7904 processor | 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage | 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage | 16MP f/1.7 aperture + 5MP f/2.2 aperture | 16MP front camera | Android 9.0 Pie | 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in India: Rs 16,990

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review: What’s Good?

The first thing I noticed about the device was its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The display is quite good looking and produces vivid colours and offers sharp text. The display is easily visible under direct sunlight and in low-light conditions. Brightness levels can be brought down very low, thus making the screen legible without hurting your eyes in pitch darkness. The display works well when viewed from extreme angles too. In the review unit we noticed a line of bubbles showing up between the display panel and the touchscreen, which could be an irritant for some users if this is a more common anomaly.

Battery is another area where the Samsung Galaxy A30 is able to excel. It features a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. With the bundled charger, I was easily able to get the device fully charged in about 90 minutes. During real-life testing, I was able to make the device last for approximately one and a half days on a single charge with moderate use. When it came to using the device under pressure, I was able to get a full day’s worth of juice on a full charge and had to plug it in by the end of the day before sleeping. During the review period, I usually browsed the internet, made a few calls, checked my social media accounts and played a few games like PUBG and Assasin’s Creed.

The Samsung Galaxy A30 runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own One UI skin on top which has improved a lot since the TouchWiz days. The operating system was extremely smooth and comes with a lot of nifty features like Samsung Pay Mini, which you won’t get to see on other Android-powered devices. Overall, I loved what Samsung has done with the operating system and am eager to see how the company betters the user experience on this device with future updates. Additionally, the device has got around three system updates since the day I got it, which is quite impressive considering Samsung’s past with history with updates.

Samsung with the Galaxy A30 has provided its users with three ways to unlock their smartphone, which include a normal lock, fingerprint recognition and face recognition. The fingerprint sensor is quite accurate and captures the biometric data very fast.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 5MP wide-angle sensor. With this combination, the device was able to take good photos in well-lit conditions both indoors and outdoors. The images that I took came out quite lively and sharp.

The phone sports a 16MP selfie camera module, which is placed inside of the U-shaped notch in the top-middle of the display. In good lighting conditions, the device was able to impress me a lot with its front camera. The HDR mode took it to another level, with the camera being able to catch much more intricate details.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review: What’s not Good?

One of the major complains I had with the device was its facial recognition feature. The feature is quite slow to detect facial data, which is a bit of a letdown. Another thing is that the phone even unlocks when you have your eyes closed, which means people will be able to check your smartphone when you are asleep. So I recommend that you don’t setup the facial recognition feature on this one.

Performance of the Samsung Galaxy A30 is a bit of a letdown considering its price. The device when handling light and medium jobs, which don’t overtask the processor performed quite well. However, when it comes to much more heavy-duty tasks like using multiple browsers with a number of tabs open all at once the phone does lag. While running graphics intensive games like PUBG Mobile, Assasin’s Creed and Asphalt 9, the phone does not fare so well in high settings and the settings have to be toned down to medium or low to get a smooth and fluent gameplay. This is not expected from a device that costs this much, considering smartphones at much lower price points run these games in high settings with minimal lag.

While using the back camera, I noticed that the device was overprocessing the images a bit and making the colours pop. An evident brightening of the images that were taken was quite visible. While taking low-light shots, the camera isn’t quite as good as it is when there is ample light. The images I took in low light conditions came out a bit blurry and lacked detail. The images had a lot of noise in them, which I feel is an area Samsung could have improved on a bit.

The live focus in the front camera was something that excited me. But the feature is a bit disappointing on the Galaxy A30. Edge detection isn’t as good as I would have expected it to be. The low-light performance of the camera like most of the smartphones in this price range wasn’t up to my expectations and the images I took lacked detail and were quite grainy.

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A30 is quite an impressive smartphone and at the price it is offered is quite compelling due to the fact that along with the smartphone, you also get brand trust and guarantee of good after-sales service. However, I feel that the device’s current asking price is a bit too high, especially when you consider what the competition is offering to you at similar prices.

There are a lot of smartphones sporting similar or better specifications at a much almost the same price point. These include devices like the Redmi Note 7 Pro by Xiaomi, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Mi A2 and more.