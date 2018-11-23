Samsung Blue Sky AX7000 review: Power horse for large spaces

It’s been a fortnight since Diwali and though the crackers have stopped there is no sign of pollution settling down. In fact, this year pollution seems to be gripping more cities, with Kolkata faring worse than Delhi on some days when it comes to air quality.

While many households in cities like Delhi have invested in an air purifier over the past couple of years, most of them fall short when it comes to keeping the air in a large room breathable. This is where the Samsung AX7000 comes in. This is the largest air purifier I have tested and is about the size of a small fridge, or large water cooler. So you will need to find a good space for this ideally towards the middle of the living room where it gets maximum coverage.

The AX7000 comes with two sets of filters and fans in the front. There are three filtration stages — pre-filter, deodorisation filter and Hepa filter — followed by a virus doctor which Samsung claims can eliminate most viruses and allergens. The filters are loaded from the front and quite easy to manage. But remember, there are two sets of filters and you will need to spend double the amount to replace them. The air is sucked in from the front via the filters and the clean air is pushed out of three vents, one on the front and two on the sides.

The air purifier comes with a panel of controls on the top. There are three sensors that let the air purifier understand the air quality in the room and adjust the filtration accordingly. The LED panel on top indicates the air quality and you can toggle to see between PM 10 and PM 2.5, both of which is seldom good inside my house.

The AX700 has a very powerful Turbo mode which was effective enough to bring down PM 2.5 from 275 to 130 in about five minutes flat. This is a noisy mode, so you can shift to auto once the first level of cleanup is over. In Auto, the sensors take over and manage the filtration. Once the room it out of the alarming levels, it also helps conserve power. Also, there is a timer mode where you can set the purifier to shut down in an hour or two.

In the week that I used the Samsung Blue Sky AX7000, it came across as a very powerful air purifier and one that is not intimidated by large spaces. I would not recommend this for smaller homes or offices and certainly not for those who need to move their air purifier from one room to the other. For me, this is ideal for large rooms and living spaces where at least over a period of time it will be able to improve air quality drastically. And this is a no-nonsense air purifier that just does its job really well.

At Rs 41,999 this is not really a budget air purifier, but then that is not the segment Samsung is playing in with the AX7000.