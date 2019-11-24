Roav Dashcam AO review: No gimmicks, simple device with good video quality

If you are driving in a city like Delhi, the focus has to be on how others on the road are behaving more than your own skills at the wheel. The lack of basic driving skills and impunity with which rules are flouted means it could be a good idea to have a backup in case things need to take up with the police or even in court. This is why a lot of Indian cars are now looking to stick a dash cam to their windshields. We tested the Roav Dashcam AO from Anker, one of the more affordable ones you can buy.

The Roav Dashcam AO is like any other dashcam you can buy. It’s easy to stick on your windshield with a suction cup and can be adjusted just the way you want. Because this offers a great wide-angle you can even keep it a corner of the dashboard and still get a view of up to four lanes. I preferred to keep it in the middle of the windshield, just under the rearview mirror. It has a power cable that connects to the lighter dock below for charging. The wire though will come in the way.

While the Roav Dashcam AO needs the power to be on, it has enough battery to keep recording a few minutes after you have switched off the car and moved out. Once set up, you can select some basics like what will be the duration of each clip — 1, 3 or 5 minutes. You can also choose the quality of recording — HD or Full HD. I chose three-minute clips at Full HD quality. It is best to shoot at the best quality possible so that you get the best details.

There is not a lot of high tech in this dashcam, but it does its basics very well. In fact, the f/1.4 aperture lens ensures that the images are very good and clear even in low light and you capture what is happening in front of you very well. You have the option to record with audio as well. And the wide-angle easily captures up to five lanes and gives a good perspective. The video quality is really good, even on a larger screen.

The Roav dash cam connects with your smartphone via the Roav app. You can select the device once in your Phone’s WiFi and then it stays connected every time the devices are in range. However, you have to manually select and download the clips. All the settings can be accessed and controlled on the device too and you need the phone primarily to access the videos, which otherwise can be transferred directly from the Micro SD card.

How many have invested in a dashcam in Delhi? This is shot on a Roav Dashcam AO pic.twitter.com/OPvrzt0rQY — Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) November 24, 2019

The Roav dashcam also comes with a parking option where the camera record suspicious movement based on the sensitivity you have assigned. So if someone crashes into your parked car when you are not around you will have something to show other than the damage. At Rs 5,490, the Roav Dashcam AO is a good investment for all car owners, especially in the metros. This is a device that delivers what it promises and does not rely on gimmicks.