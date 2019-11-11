Resideo air purifier review: Simple and functional

It is that time of the year when we are hunting for air purifiers, or at least trying to replace the filters in the ones we already have. Since this is a relatively new segment, there are still a huge number of people who have not invested in one. So every now and then I get a query on what is the best, or the cheapest, air purifier one can buy. I don’t have a clear answer for the best purifier, while the cheapest is now an easy pick.

One of the new entrants in the affordable air purifier space is a company called Resideo, which has an air purifier priced at Rs 20,999. Trust me, this is the feature people look at more than what filter the purifier is using. The Resideo purifier has a cylindrical design with a touch control panel on top, and LED display up front and a fully functional remote.

The set up is easy and the filter is a simple cylindrical one that can be easily pushed in and locked in place. The filter is priced at Rs 3,500 and this will be a recurring cost every pollution season at least. The filter, the company claims, offers three-stage filtration — stage one for from dust, hair and pet dander, stage two HEPA filter for floating particles up to 0.3 microns and stage three active carbon filter to remove harmful gaseous pollutants.

Operating Resideo is easy and you can select fan speeds or just go full auto. There is also a sleep timer as well as an ioniser option. You can select what numbers you want to see in the LED panel outside — PM10, PM2.5 or CADR — using one of the buttons on top. The remote offers all these functionalities too.

Now, the Resideo has a reassuring feel about it. It can show that the numbers inside your house are bad and gets better after a few minutes of running the air purifier. This is basically why you buy an air purifier because there is no other way to really figure out if the device is working. I put the Prana air monitor next to the purifier to see if the numbers matched. They did not. They seldom do.

I can’t say I really got a hang of this air purifier. Usually, when you switch on one, you know the numbers and the sort of time it takes to bring it down to more acceptable levels. With the Resideo, the numbers get going all over the place. For instance, it would start an unbelievable PM2.5 level of 10, then shoot up to 300 and come down to 50. This cycle gets repeated, especially when you are on full auto.

But for most of the time, it would settle at a single digit figure, which is hard to stomach, especially when my apartment door is open, letting in all the goodness of East Delhi air. This when the air monitor was showing above 200. This is when I realised something was amiss and remembered the sensor door at the back. I opened this small flap and the numbers shot up to more realistic levels. So the inbuilt air monitor works, but why it needs to be protected by a door is beyond me.

Once we are back in the real world, it became clear that it would be a struggle for even a powerful air purifier like the Resideo to clean up air at the levels it is in now. So in about 15 minutes, it was able to bring down the PM2.5 levels from 350 to under 200. And this is an open living room. In a bedroom, where the windows and doors are closed, it can bring the numbers to normal levels in about an hour from over 300. And this is the sort of conditions, the Resideo is ideal for.

At Rs 20,999, the Resideo is a powerful air purifier for the home and even small offices. It is simple and functional, though a bit quirky with some of the aspect like the sensor door. Still, it is powerful enough to keep the air in your home breathable in peak pollution season.