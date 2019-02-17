Reecho EchoWeek review: The smallest earpods with decent sound profile

Even as wireless earpods become common and affordable, it is only a natural progression that they also become smaller. The Reecho EchoWeek is for sure the smallest I have used, or seen.

The Reecho EchoWeek is a wireless earpods that uses the latest Bluetooth 5.0 standard. It comes with a small charging dock where you can also store the device when not in use. An issue with a lot of these earpods is the fact that they are not very good with the pairing as most need to be paired with each other before they pair to a source device.

The EchoWeek poses no such issues, though you see the left-right units separately on Bluetooth settings they pair as one, and stay paired. From that point on the device pairs to the source as soon as you take it out of the box. The design is quite stunning, just for the sheer size of these pods. They are small enough to be fully inside your ears, almost like a hearing through a bit larger than that. Walking around with these in your ears, some might think that you work with the security services.

Despite the small size, the Reecho EchoWeek fits perfectly in your ears. I did go for my morning walks, where I do break into a sprint once in a while, and they stayed in place with all my physical exertions.

The audio quality of the Reecho EchoWeek is good, but the profile is a bit different from what you would get off the shelf in India. Since this is a global product, this is not that high on bass. In fact, some might think it’s a bit tinny. But I have always had a bit of a soft corner for treble-high music. So this is great for hearing to Gully Boy rap and Ariana Grand, but no such Punjabi music. I loved my time with some Carnatic vocals too on the Reecho EchoWeek.

The EchoWeek also offers 3D surround sound, if you have access to such audio. I tried some test audio and the impact was impressive, again given the small size of these earphones.

The battery life on a full charge lasts about six hours of playback, maybe a bit more with lower volumes. The charging box can charge the pods, enough for a few days of travel. Also, this is among the few earpods that haven an IPX6 rating and can even be taken to the pool.

The Reecho EchoWeek is in pre-launch stage and you can prebook this now to get the best price. The crowdfunding stage will start early March with prices ranging from $29 (or approx Rs 2,068) onwards with free shipping globally. The Reecho EchoWeek is available in multiple colours.