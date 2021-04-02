Redmi TV X 55-inch review: Big screen, packed with features

“Didn’t you review this TV once before,” my sister asked when she saw the 55-inch Redmi TV hanging on the wall of my TV room. She was of course referring to a Mi TV 4X that I reviewed in 2019, which had a slightly smaller 50-inch screen. And that really is going to be Redmi TV’s biggest challenge at the moment. How will it be different from the earlier Mi TVs?

Now, the Redmi TV appears to have very little on this front despite having a lot more premium features compared to the older Mi TV 4X like Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio support. Plus all three variants are 4K and support HDR 10+ format as well.

The 55-inch variant I have for review will cost Rs 38,999, which also means this is a lot more expensive compared to the earlier Mi TV 4X I reviewed, which was then priced at Rs 29,999. But then this one has more features and a bigger size. The 50-inch variant of the Redmi TV X starts at Rs 32,999. There’s also 65-inch variant at Rs 57,999.

For users, the main question will be around the performance of the Redmi TV? I used it for close to two weeks and here’s my review.

Redmi TV review: What’s good?

The Redmi TV maintains a slim profile from the sides, and comes with prominent Redmi branding at the back. On the front, where the power button is placed, the Redmi name can also be seen. The frame is plastic as is the back, but it doesn’t look cheap or flimsy by any standards.

It comes with the stand inside the box, however, users can opt for the wall mount option as well, though I believe you will have to inform the installation team of the same, and it will cost extra.

What is impressive about this particular Redmi TV is the size and the display. The 4K display is excellent for consuming shows which are in high-end format. I played Bombay Begums which is Dolby Vision-ready, Call My Agent (which is in HD format), some episodes of Mandalorian, and plenty of children’s songs on YouTube.

For most part, the quality of picture was exceptional, given the TV has a reasonable price. The fact that the TV supports formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ is another added advantage, especially for those who consume most shows on streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+Hotstar.

However, the TV struggles with some non-4K content such as older episodes of Big Bang Theory, which appear really pixelated. The upscaling is not up to the mark when you are consuming some content, which is non-HD.

The Redmi TV comes with 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio port as well so there are plenty of options for connectivity. It also has an Ethernet port, an optical audio output port, an AV input socket, and an antenna port.

There’s also Bluetooth connectivity for audio and I had no trouble connecting a pair of TWS earphones with these.

Redmi TV is based on Android 10 with Patchwall OS from Xiaomi. Patchwall will showcase a lot more content, and it can be a good thing. For instance, I discovered that Justice League Snyder Cut was on Hungama Play and was able to watch some of it. However, the format was just not good on Hungama Play.

The Redmi TV can also be used to control other Xiaomi products such as Air Purifiers, Mi cameras, etc from the TV as it now supports the Mi Home app.

Redmi TV X55: What’s not so good?

One area where the Redmi TV’s performance was inconsistent was audio quality. While audio was fine when playing some songs on YouTube, watching Bombay Begums was a struggle. I had to really crank the volume to full to hear each dialogue. I even changed the audio profile from standard to movie, which did improve things a bit, but I still found myself trying to increase volume levels.

Again when watching the movie Pagglait, the audio was a problem. The Mi TV comes with 30W speakers and Dolby support, but the audio was not the best part of this.

Another issue I faced was around connectivity. At one point, the Redmi TV disconnected from the WiFi in my house and no amount of re-entering the passwords would work. This happened with both high-speed connections at home working fine and fixed itself with a restart.

I would also say Xiaomi really needs to add a mute button on its TVs. Yes, one has the option of double-pressing the volume up and down button in quick succession to mute the TV, but a dedicated button would be so much better, than struggling to figure out why I can’t mute the TV.

Redmi TV X55: Should you buy?

The Redmi TV has some advantages. It is packed with a lot of connectivity options, and comes with a 4K display and support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ format content. The display quality is excellent and from a visual perspective, the TV is worth the price. Plus you are getting a big 55-inch screen for under Rs 40,000. But be prepared to get a soundbar, because the audio is just unpredictable on this one. For some shows, I really had to struggle with the audio levels, which is not expected given the price of this device.