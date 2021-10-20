Redmi TV 43-inch review: Great value-for-money Smart TV

Redmi’s X-series of smart TV launched earlier this year but had something missing – smaller sized variants, because not everyone wants half-a-wall for a TV in their homes. Months later, we now have two more launches, a 32-inch HD and a 43-inch FHD Redmi Smart TV.

Both come as affordable Smart TVs in their respective size segments and bring new software including Android TV 11 and Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4. We reviewed the 43-inch variant for over a week and here’s what we thought about it.

Redmi TV 43-inch: What’s good?

The Redmi TV features a good 43-inch display and this is a full HD screen. The LED panel shows excellent colours, has no weird issues around the edges like seeing two different layers for text and pictures (something you may see in some TVs) and has good horizontal viewing angles. It also gets pretty low with the backlight when you want it to, which is much easier on the eyes during those late night sessions.

The 20W speakers it comes with are loud enough for an apartment and the sound output itself isn’t too shabby either. However, I’d often find myself going back to a more capable soundbar like the Philips TAB7305 (hyperlink) I was also reviewing at the same time, when I wanted a more immersive movie or game experience. While the sound the TV emits is good, you will need a soundbar or home theatre system for what I like to call “the complete experience”.

Speaking of soundbars, one area where the Redmi TV 43-inch shines is on the connectivity front, where you have two HDMI ports, one of which supports HDMI ARC, offering a more seamless connectivity with third-party audio solutions that also support the technology.

The TV also gets an AUX port, two USB 2.0 slots, an Ethernet port and an AV port. The company has also thrown in dual-band WiFi support so your 5GHz router shouldn’t be a problem for the TV.

The software experience was good on the Redmi TV, which gets Android 11 and Xiaomi’s PatchWall 4 launcher. It brings a bunch of features, but what we liked the most was the grouping of recently watched elements together, so you spend more time watching and less time navigating.

PatchWall 4’s Live TV function will also let you watch some essential free channels but will require you to download corresponding apps that offer those channels. The good bit is that once you have those apps, you will not need to sign into them. Even with all that, if you don’t like PatchWall, you can simply choose to not use it.

While we are talking about software features, the ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) will be handy for users who will be connecting their systems to consoles and gaming PCs. We tried gaming with the Redmi TV connected to our PC and titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and FIFA 22 gave no issues. Latency is not a problem here.

The Redmi TV also comes with the same minimal TV Remote that you see with some Mi TV models. While the lack of buttons may feel complex, the learning curve is really short and you should adapt to the remote quickly.

Redmi TV 43-inch: What’s not good?

What we didn’t like about the TV was the performance. With just 1GB RAM to play around with, you will often see slow responses while navigating through the Android TV or PatchWall interface. There is room for improvement here.

The company also doesn’t include a wall mount in the package. The lack of a bundled wall-mount (which you can get by paying Rs 499 extra) in my opinion isn’t as criminal as companies not providing charging bricks with flagship phones, but the lack of batteries in the remote is something that could have easily been thrown in. Everyone may not use a wall-mount, but every user will have to walk down to the store with disappointment to get two AAA batteries, like I did.

Verdict: Should you buy the Redmi TV 43-inch?

The Redmi TV doesn’t offer any extraordinary features to the table (or in this case, your living room) and with no 4K support, it isn’t targeted at those looking to bring home the ultimate OTT/cinema experience either. However, for an affordable 43-inch Smart TV, it ticks all the boxes and makes for a great apartment TV and even a console addition.

The TV doesn’t zip through the UI, but the software experience, features and connectivity make up for it, and you end up getting the reliable, value-for-money experience Redmi is synonymous with. While this is a good buy at Rs 23,999, it gets even better if you get the additional Rs 1,500 off coupon I spotted on Amazon India.