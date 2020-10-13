Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones review: Value for money written all over it

Redmi SonicBass have a 10 meter range (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

Redmi launched its first neckband-style wireless earphones last week, the Redmi SonicBass. The Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones look like just any other wireless neckband earphones with a basic design and given that this is not coming from an audio company I did not expect much.

The earphones’ design is not something which you will be impressed by. You can just put it around your neck and plug them inside. The controls are on the right side of the earphones. There is a power on/off button which also works for the Google Assistant when you press it twice. The two buttons placed above it are for turning the volume up and down which can also be used to play the next or previous track.

I didn’t feel too comfortable controlling the volume via the earphones as the quality of the buttons is below par which is understandable given the price. Even the wires are a bit stiff and stick out, but they aren’t too much of a hassle either. The earphones stick to each other with the help of a magnet but they are just there to keep it dangling around the neck, not to pause music as we see in many such devices.

Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones have multi-function buttons (Express Photo: Arun Rawal) Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones have multi-function buttons (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

But one thing you will be impressed with is its audio quality. The audio is loud, the bass is good and does not overpower vocals, at least most of the time.

I tested these by playing some bass-heavy tracks like Purple Lamborghini, Alone by Marshmello, and the earphones performed well. If you are into Punjabi music, these earphones will keep you happy. However, sometimes you can notice a few instruments here and there overpowered by the bass. After I had my fun with songs, I watched Peaky Blinders on my smartphone on Netflix with the earphones connected and the sound effects were clear whether its a punch (pun intended) to someone’s face or the faint noise of someone just signing on a piece of paper.

Redmi seemed to have worked well on the Google Assistant as well. I was able to summon it almost instantly after providing the input and the mic quality was good enough to translate something from Hindi to English very easily. Talking about mic quality, the calls were very clear and the person on the other side did not complain about any sort of distortion.

Redmi SonicBass does a good job when you use it as a ‘work from home’ accessory. The dual-pairing function allowed me to connect it to my phone and laptop at once. Switching between the two was easy. However, the video on my laptop stopped every time there was a notification on my phone which seemed annoying. For fitness enthusiasts, the earphones have an IPX4 rating making it splash and sweatproof. But when I was taking a brisk walk on the jogging track or stretching a bit on the Yoga mat, they did not always remain in place.

Redmi SonicBass has an IPX4 rating (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Redmi SonicBass has an IPX4 rating (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Another major feature one looks for is the range of wireless earphones and Redmi SonicBass passes the test with flying colours. I plugged in my phone to charge on the first floor, went downstairs, picked up the milk packets from outside, went in the backyard to water the plants and the connection remained strong throughout. The battery life is almost as advertised by the company with 12 hours of juice. However, these do get you through the day with regular use. It takes two hours to charge the earphones fully but Redmi had to compromise somewhere to make it more affordable.

Should you buy Redmi SonicBass wireless earphones?

If you are looking for wireless earphones on a budget, then Redmi SoniBass is a good option considering the sound quality, extra bass, range. Even as a ‘work from home accessory’. However, you do have to compromise on build quality and time is taken to fully charge them. Overall, the earphones have value for money written all over it.

Note: The Redmi SonicBass will be available for Rs 1,299 as the current price is introductory.

