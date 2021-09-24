Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro review: Does it sound as good as it looks?

The latest option in Redmi’s TWS range is the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, which aims to not just sound better than the competition, but also look and feel more premium. But at Rs 2,999, does the Redmi Earbuds Pro end up just a cosmetic upgrade or a better overall package? Read on to know more.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: What’s good?

Design: The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is a good looking pair of earbuds, something that has been a given since I pulled the case out of the box. Apart from the matte black and white versions you can also grab, Redmi has also included a new pink and if you like the colour, you’ll find the new pastel shade quite refreshing. The earbuds feature a glossy finish.

The earbuds feature the same stem-less design that sits upwards, which is possible thanks to their light weight. This also makes them extremely comfortable in the ears and they can be easily worn for long hours, all the way until you run out of juice. They’re also IPX4 rated so you take them out in some light rain worry-free.

The earbuds also feature in-ear detection and will pause playback when you pull them out and resume when you put them back in the ear. Coming to the case, we have an LED on the outside, a button to initiate pairing on inside the lid and a USB-C port on the back for charging. The design is all matte and symmetric. There is no creaking sound coming from the lid which has a satisfying shut too. Solid build throughout.

Connectivity: The earbuds are quite easy to pair and there is no cumbersome process or a wait time of first letting the two buds connect to each other, something often seen with budget earbuds. Once paired the earbuds are really fast to connect to the last device when you pull them out of the case.

Sound: The sound of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro comes off fairly balanced thanks to the dual driver setup. This means vocals sound great, and the bass can get the right punch when needed. The sound signature isn’t the richest in terms of depth. But it isn’t too bad either, and something you will appreciate at this price.

Note that like most silicone tipped earbuds, you need to make sure you’re wearing the right size of tips to ensure a proper fit, or you may be missing out on the best the earbuds can offer.

Tracks like ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes or ‘Feel It Still’ by Portugal, The Man will bring out the best of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, easily distinguishable vocals and enjoyable instrument separation, while you will still enjoy hip hop hits like Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ and alternative and rock tracks like ‘Sixpack’ by JEFF the Brotherhood.

Battery Life: The earbuds last up to 5 hours on average use cases of music, movies and a few calls in between. The case adds three – four more charging cycles and that adds up to a total of 25-28 hours of juice.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: What’s not good?

For all it gets right, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro doesn’t come without some cons. One of them is the unconventional approach to gestures where you double tap to trigger the voice assistant on the left and pause/play music on the right, while long taps on either side will let you skip to the previous or next tracks. While you could get used to this, there is no way to change this if you don’t, since there is no companion app.

Despite the great battery life, the earbuds lack fast charging. Competing earbuds at this price like the OnePlus Buds Z offer fast charging, but the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro require almost three hours for a full charge.

The call quality on the earbuds is also nothing spectacular and others on the call often complained of muffled sounds and background disturbance, further made evident by the lack of an ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) implementation.

Verdict: Should you get the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro?

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro are great earbuds for the price and while it doesn’t have any deal breaking cons, the earphones are beaten by some competitors when it comes to features like ANC, a companion app, customisable gestures and fast charging. The design, connectivity and sound here, is still one of the best in the segment and that makes this a good pair of TWS earbuds to buy at this price.