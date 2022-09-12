Redmi 11 Prime 5G review: A future-proof budget device

As a tech journalist, I test out a fairly high number of devices every year, mostly smartphones. And if there’s one change I have noticed in the past few years is that I have been struggling to recommend a device in the under Rs 15,000 category. Notable series like Redmi Note, which earlier started at under Rs 15,000, have crossed this price point. For a user who wants a future-proof budget device in the price segment of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, the choices might not seem very appetising these days.

And this is what Redmi’s latest, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, is hoping to correct to some extent. This is a 5G-ready device aimed at someone looking for a phone under Rs 15,000 which will be future-proof as well. So far, Redmi has just one other 5G portfolio in the under Rs 20,000 segment—the Redmi Note 11T 5G.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G appears to be an attempt to correct this gap. But does it achieve this purpose? Here’s my review.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G specifications: 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display, 90 Hz refresh rate | Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset | 4GB or 6GB RAM+ 64GB or 128GB storage | 50MP+ depth sensor | 8MP front camera | 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charger in the box | MIUI 13 with Android 12 |

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price in India: Rs 13,999 for 4GB option, Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM

Redmi 11 Prime 5G review: What’s good?

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G continues with a similar design pattern as other devices from the brand—though admittedly this is less premium compared to say the Redmi Note 11 Pro series. The polycarbonate back has a textured finish, which makes for a different touch and feel. The silver colour option that Redmi sent for review also stands apart and looks stylish and elegant. The camera module at the back is rather prominent and includes two cameras, a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. The phone continues with a headphone jack and has a fingerprint scanner as part of the power button.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G gets a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You can switch between 60 Hz or 90Hz from the settings, though by default it is set to 60 Hz, which is better for battery consumption. The Redmi 11 Prime’s display is a capable one and remains legible in bright sunlight as well. The big screen should keep most users happy and the full HD+ display works well for consuming content be it just scrolling on Facebook or watching videos on YouTube or Netflix.

When it comes to performance, I didn’t expect much from the Redmi 11 Prime 5G, but it is a good enough daily driver. Games like Asphalt 9 ran smoothly on this at standard settings without no problem or stuttering at all. For daily tasks such as switching between apps or multitasking, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is good enough. But yes, this is not a phone where you expect top-notch performance because the focus here is on something else. And that’s about offering a 5G-ready device at a more reasonable price.

On the 5G connectivity front, Redmi 11 Prime 5G supports both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) 5G. The list of bands supported is n1 n3 n40 n78 for NSA and ( n1 n3 n5 n8 n28 n40 n78 for SA. If you’re wondering what all of this means, Xiaomi states that the phone is ready to support 5G connectivity in most circles in India once the network starts rolling out.

The Redmi 11 Prime’s battery is 5000 mAh, which will easily last a day even with heavy-duty usage. However, the phone’s fast charging is limited and Xiaomi has put a 22.5W charger in the box. Prepare to put aside two hours at least to get this back to a full charge.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: What’s not so good?

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s camera gives acceptable results when you are out shooting in bright, well-light outdoors with clear skies. The pictures are detailed, there’s good colour reproduction, and the image is pleasing. But indoors, I found the photos to be underwhelming and the colours oversaturated. The details could have been better for some of the pictures taken indoors. And as expected when you use this camera during evenings or in poor lighting, the image quality and details suffer. Yes, there is a night mode, but it doesn’t add much. The Portraits are also okay, though you need to ensure there is ample light when shooting.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Camera samples

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Should you buy it?

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is meant for someone who wants a 5G-ready device, without breaking the bank. The phone has a large enough display, battery, and good performance. If you want to get an affordable 5G phone that you can perhaps use for the next two years, this is one such option on a rather limited list. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G’s camera is one of its weakest points, and you will also miss out on some extra features such as an ultra-wide angle camera. This is not to say the camera performance is very poor, it’s just nothing exceptional, though in line with the price segment. And, if you are unsure about your own interest in switching to 5G, then perhaps it might make sense to wait for a few months to see how companies strategise when it comes to 5G-ready devices across various price points.