Realme XT review: This 64MP camera phone is priced right

Mirror, mirror on the wall, just how many megapixels does one need at all? If you thought the answer was 48, you are wrong. That number has now been bumped up to 64MP. The first phone to offer this kind of a sensor is the Realme XT, which has finally launched in India. A 64MP camera phone is certainly a first for Realme, but this is also the world’s first phone which is shipping with the feature. Once again, Realme has stuck to its reputation of offering high specifications at a budget and launched the phone at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Advertising

Realme’s strategy mirrors that of Xiaomi, which is currently India’s number one smartphone vendor. Xiaomi’s Redmi brand has also announced a 64MP camera phone in China, the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but that’s yet to launch in India. So yes, Realme has managed to get an edge over the market leader, for now.

The 64MP camera on the Realme XT is accompanied by an ultra-wide sensor, portrait and a macro lens. The overall specifications of the phone are impressive on paper, but how does the phone perform in real-life? We find out in our full review.

Specifications: 6.4-inches FHD+ OLED display I Snapdragon 712 processor I 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM I 64GB/128GB storage l 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear cameras l 16MP front camera I 4,000mAH battery I ColorOS 6.0.1 with Android 9 Pie

Advertising

Price: Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB ROM, Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM+128GB ROM

Realme XT review: Design and display

I liked the reflective back design, which the company is calling new Hyperbola design with 3D glass. We got the Pearl White colour option for review and it looks quite subtle. The patterns reflect to form the letter ‘X’ when looked at from different angles, a clever addition.

Both the front and the back are covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which is good to see. But a back cover is recommended given the phone is slippery and also attracts fingerprint smudges quite easily. Thanks to the big 4,000mAh battery inside, Realme XT feels heavy.

The design is fairly neat with quad-camera setup placed vertically on the top left and Realme logo in golden colour below it. The cameras are hard to miss given the protruding design. The display is stunning with good viewing angles.The legibility in bright outdoors is good as well and icons look sharp. My only issue was one-handed usage, which was a bit difficult with Realme XT as it has a tall display. Thanks to thin bezels, there is plenty of viewing space to enjoy videos and games.

Realme XT review: Camera

The 64MP camera is capable of clicking some stunning photos where there is ample light. The shots looked sharp and full of details. The default resolution is 16MP for photos. The loss of details is not evident even when zooming in on photos, which can be a problem on most budget phones. I was happy with the details and colour reproduction was close to natural. The camera can take excellent shots in bright outdoors.

But all low-light photos were not as great, though some looked good. So clearly there is a lack of standardisation, when it comes to the Night Shots. The Nightscape mode helps with sharper pictures, but in a lot of places the pictures looked too sharp. It takes a second or two extra to process photos in this mode, which is the case on most Night Modes.

The camera UI is pretty simple. There is an ‘Ultra 64MP’ option in the menu, which can be selected to click pictures in 64MP resolution. The ultra-macro, Portrait modes are handy as well.

I liked the front camera as well as it can click decent selfies and I liked that the artificial beauty filter effect has been reduced. The photos looked bright and sharp. I also liked the colour reproduction. But I admit, I did not enjoy clicking selfies as much as photos with 64MP camera.

Realme XT review: Processor, battery, and memory

Realme XT has a Snapdragon 712 processor and there’s 4,000mAh battery. In terms of real-world performance, Realme XT is fast and I did not experience lag while opening multiple tabs or switching between them. I did not face any issue during my daily usage which included watching videos, browsing social media, messaging, calling, using the camera.

While graphics-heavy games like PUBG do not slow the phone noticeable, it does tend to get a little warm from the top within just about five minutes into gaming. We got the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant for review and the phone is capable of handling day-to-day performance well.

Battery life is one of the strongest suits of Realme XT and fast charging is an added advantage, which is good to see on an under Rs 16,000 phone. The 4,000mAh easily lasted for a little over a day for me with moderate usage which includes listening to songs, watching videos, browsing social media, messaging, and making calls.It takes slightly less than an hour and a half for the phone to get fully charged.

Realme XT retains a 3.5mm headphone jack, which might be good news for many users. The phone uses a USB Type-C port for charging. The face unlock is surprisingly fast and unlocked the phone almost instantly each time I tried, except for maybe in low-light. The in-display fingerprint sensor is equally fast and worked accurately for me.

Advertising

Realme XT review: Verdict

Realme XT makes for an attractive option, especially with aggressive pricing. The phone is packed with features that make it an all-rounder, be it excellent cameras, big battery, good design and processor. There is no other 64MP camera phone on the market as of now so it would be unfair to really compare. But those looking for options can go for Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Motorola One Vision that come with 48MP camera sensors.