Realme X30 SuperZoom review: Camera is the X factor

The Covid-19 lockdown shut operations temporarily for smartphone brands, but that hasn’t stopped companies like Realme from launching new products in the country. During the lockdown, Realme introduced its Narzo series followed now by the X3 series.

The X series was introduced last year with the Realme X followed by the X2 and the X2 Pro near the end of 2020. This is a premium smartphone series that aims to offer flagship-level experience at a relatively affordable price point. The idea is the same with the latest addition to the series — Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom. The major difference between the two lies in the camera department. The SuperZoom offers a 60X SuperZoom option while the X3 sports a 12MP telephoto lens.

Realme X30 SuperZoom price in India: Rs 32,999 (12GB RAM model)

Realme X30 SuperZoom specifications: 64MP quad rear camera with 60X Super Zoom, 32MP front camera | Snapdragon 855 Plus processor | 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM | 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120hz refresh rate | 4200mAh battery | 30W dart charger | Realme UI based on Android 10.

What’s good

The USP of the Realme X3 SuperZoom is the camera. I have used the Realme X2 series and after using the Realme X3 I can say the camera department has seen drastic improvement. The main camera captures even minute details in daylight. At night the pictures tend to lose some details but don’t look bad.

Pictures clicked with the Realme phone show great colours. I love capturing flowers and plants I have planted on my terrace and in almost all pictures the colours look accurate. You definitely won’t require an additional photo editing software before posting pictures clicked with the Realme X3 SuperZoom on your Instagram.

The 60X Superzoom also impressed me. The kind of pictures the phone manages to click with the 8MP periscope lens zoomed to 60X is incredible. It of course misses out on a lot of details but is still one of the best I have seen in the price range so far. Even in 60X zoom, the object can be identified properly.

Another feature that looks impressive to me is the starry mode. Although the phone isn’t capable of capturing stars, the kind of night sky pictures it clicks is stunning.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom also manages to click pretty detailed ultra-wide pictures but not macro shots.

Overall, I feel the Realme X3 SuperZoom is one of the best camera phones available in the Rs 30,000 price bracket right now.

Performance as well as battery are two other departments where the phone shines. I’m using the Realme X3 SuperZoom as my primary device for a few days and for me it lasts over a day. Given the pandemic has forced all of us to stay indoors all my office work happens over my phone throughout the day. The Realme phone survives my heavy phone usage very easily.

I use the phone to make regular calls, send WhatsApp messages and emails, attend zoom calls, browse social media all day long, watch movies, and so much more. The Realme X3 SuperZoom survived through it all with ease. At no point did the phone seem laggy.

What’s not so good

I expected Realme to bring a fresh design to a new series but that didn’t happen. When I took out the Realme X3 SuperZoom review unit from the box it didn’t impress me much. Well, this isn’t because the phone doesn’t look good but for the repetitive design strategy. It looks exactly like the Realme X2 series.

Consumers who haven’t seen the previous Realme X series phones are going to love the design thanks to the matte finish, glass body, and curved sides that offer a good hand grip.

But for people like me who have used all the Realme X series phones, there’s no freshness. This is a problem I have always had with Realme phones. The company has always been extremely rigid is experimenting with design.

Another issue I have had with Realme phones — both budget and premium — is with the screen. The Realme X3 comes with an FHD+ screen and it looks all good indoors. But outdoors the screen appears to be dull and reflective. Given all of us are working from home most of the time the screen looks fairly good and bright but whenever I go to the terrace early morning around 6 AM for a walk I wish the display was slightly on the brighter side.

Who should buy

Design and screen are two areas where I feel the Realme phone could have been slightly better. Realme gets other departments just right.

Right now when all of us are working from home we need a phone that offers great performance and can handle multi-tasking. Realme X3 SuperZoom is a great multi-tasker. The incredible camera setup is the icing on the cake. Work from home also requires a phone to last at least a day. Realme X3 SuperZoom lives up to the criteria as well. It lasts one full day very easily and the 30W fast charger inside the box is an added advantage.

If you’re looking for a smartphone that clicks stunning pictures in almost all lighting conditions and offers powerful performance and long-lasting battery life Realme X3 SuperZoom is a good choice to consider.

