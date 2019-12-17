Realme X2 review: Good package, except for the software

Realme X2 launched in India with starting price of Rs 16,999. (Image Source: Sneha Saha) Realme X2 launched in India with starting price of Rs 16,999. (Image Source: Sneha Saha)

Realme entered India last year with the launch of Realme 1. From Realme 1 to the Realme X2 Pro, which arrived in the country last month, the company has come a long way. According to Counterpoint Research, in the third quarter of 2019 Realme recorded its highest ever shipment in the third quarter of 2019 and is the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India.

This year Realme has been just quite aggressive with product announcements across segments taking place in quick succession. Realme introduced a new X-series in July this year with the launch of Realme X, which was then followed by Realme XT in September. In just three months, the company is ready with a successor to the XT, the Realme X2.

The Realme X2, which has been launched in India today, is different from the XT in terms of hardware in general and camera in particular. Powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor, the Realme X2 comes with a 32MP, both of which are an improvement over the XT. In most of the other departments like rear camera, battery, design, and display the Realme X2 is the same as the XT. But how does the phone hold up overall? Let’s find out.

Realme X2 price in India: Rs 16,999

Realme X2 specifications: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display | Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor | 8GB RAM+128GB storage, expandable to 256GB | 4000mAh battery, 30W fast charging support | 64MP main camera + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP depth + 2MP macro | 32MP front camera | ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie | In-display fingerprint sensor

Realme X2 features a clean and polished design. (Image: Sneha Saha/ Realme X2 features a clean and polished design. (Image: Sneha Saha/ Indian Express

Realme X2 review: Design, Display

Realme X2 sports the same design as XT, but that shouldn’t be a problem as the predecessor looked good and so does the new phone. The Realme X2 features a 3D glass body design, which further enhances the design of the phone and makes it look premium for its price tag. The frame is polycarbonate on the X2. The Realme X2’s design looks clean and polished, but a smaller camera bump would have made the phone look even better. Due to the big bump, the phone often wobbles.

Realme X2 has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both sides, which enhances the design, but makes the phone slightly bulky. Despite its big form factor, the phone can be easily used with one hand.

Another area where Realme X2 stands at par with XT is the display. The 6.4-inch sMOLED screen of the Realme X2 works very well be it under the scorching sun or inside a room. Keeping the brightness level to 50 – 60 per cent in outdoor situation worked well for me, while indoors 20 per cent screen brightness level was sufficient. The phone comes with features like auto-brightness, low-brightness flicker-free eye care, screen color mode and OSIE Vision Effect. I liked the ‘Vivid’ screen colour mode better than the normal one.

Realme X2 screen gets pretty bright in all lighting situations. (Image Source: Sneha Saha) Realme X2 screen gets pretty bright in all lighting situations. (Image Source: Sneha Saha)

The bezels on the X2 are very thin and that helps the phone offer good multimedia experience. I enjoyed watching YouTube videos and movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime as the phone’s screen shows good colours and offers great viewing angles even under bright sunlight.

The Realme X2 includes a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen. The in-display fingerprint sensor is very quick at unlocking the phone, but I mostly used the AI face unlock as it is even faster.

Realme X2 review: Camera

Just as the Realme XT, X2 also comes with a 64MP quad rear camera setup. The Realme X2 captures excellent pictures in all lighting situations. The pictures clicked with the default ‘photo’ mode come out really well with good details and colours in both daylight and low-light. Realme has improved Chroma Boost mode with ColorOS 6.1. Pictures clicked with Chroma Boost ON looked better as colours look enhanced.

Realme X2 click great pictures with good details and colours in daylight situation. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X2 click great pictures with good details and colours in daylight situation. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Realme X2’s 64MP captures better details than the default photo mode. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X2’s 64MP captures better details than the default photo mode. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Compared to the default mode, the photos captured with the ‘Ultra 64MP mode’ show better details when cropped or zoomed in. Otherwise, they look almost the same. For better low-light pictures, there’s Nightscape mode available.

Realme X2 includes nightscape mode on front as well as back and in both situations the phone works well. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X2 includes nightscape mode on front as well as back and in both situations the phone works well. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

The Realme X2 also brings 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide pictures clicked with the Realme X2 look fine, but miss out on details and sometimes also colours. Realme X2 does a decent job with macro pictures, but often the details go missing. The portrait shots clicked with the phone come look good with sharp edges and background properly blurred out.

Realme X2 comes with 8MP ultra wide lens and it clicks good looking photos but often miss on details. (mage Source: Sneha Saha) Realme X2 comes with 8MP ultra wide lens and it clicks good looking photos but often miss on details. (mage Source: Sneha Saha)

The Realme X2 takes the selfie game a notch higher when compared to XT. The X2 clicks great selfies with good amount of details and spot-on colours with its 32MP image sensor. It also captures very good portrait selfies with crisp edges and background properly blurred. The Realme X2 brings night mode for selfies and it works pretty well. Realme says X2 will soon get ‘Super Nightscape Portrait’ mode via an OTA update.

Realme X2’s 32MP camera clicks well-detailed selfies. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X2’s 32MP camera clicks well-detailed selfies. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Realme X2 review: Performance

Realme X2 is the first phone from the company in India to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. I used the Realme X2 to play games like Asphalt 9, PUBG, and Temple Run 2, browse Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, click pictures, make calls, and watch videos and movies. In all these scenarios Realme X2 performed very well and didn’t choke up or lag.

The phone is also capable of handling multitasking pretty well. For instance, switching between apps was very smooth despite ten other apps running in the background.

The Realme X2 runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Software is one area where I feel Realme needs improvement. ColorOS is cluttered with too many pre-installed third-party applications, but thankfully, these unwanted apps can be removed. The camera app of ColorOS is very complicated as the main features like Ultra 64MP, Nightscape, Ultra macro, and others are difficult to find. Switching between camera apps is also tough.

Realme X2 is good at handling multi-tasking and games. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Realme X2 is good at handling multi-tasking and games. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

Realme X2 review: Battery

The Realme X2 comes with the same 4000mAh battery as the XT. The battery of the phone lasts for a day easily, which is what one has come to expect in phones at this price range. But what is even better is the 30W VOOC fast charging support that comes bundled with the box. The fast charger can charge the phone completely in close to an hour.

Realme X2 verdict: Should you buy?

The Realme X2 is a good overall package at the price of Rs 16,999. Consumers looking for a smartphone at a price range of under Rs 20,000 that looks slick, captures great pictures and handles games very well can consider Realme X2 if they can live with the cluttered ColorOS software. The Realme X2 comes in three variants in India: 4GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 19,999. The phone will go on sale for first time in India on December 20 through Flipkart and Realme.com.

