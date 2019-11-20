Realme X2 Pro review: Has Realme arrived with this flagship phone?

We can trust Realme to launch a new smartphone almost every month. Realme which has a majority of its portfolio in the budget segment, is now taking a leap into the premium segment with the Realme X2 Pro, which is priced at around Rs 30,000. Realme X2 is clearly targeted towards the mid-premium smartphone segment and will compete with phones like Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro and the existing OnePlus 7 and 7T series.

The Realme X2 Pro sports a number of firsts, at least for the brand. This is the first phone to come with the high-end Snapdragon 855+ processor. It also packs 50W fast charging. It also continues with the 64MP quad camera at the back, and we saw this camera earlier on the Realme XT, though there are some differences this time.

On paper, this phone sounds like it can do no wrong. High-processor? Check. Camera that boasts of a very high megapixel count? Check. But how does it perform in real life? We used Realme X2 Pro for close to a week and here is our full review.

Realme X2 Pro specifications: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz display | Snapdragon 855+ | 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM | 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge | 64MP+13MP+8MP+2MP rear camera | 16MP front camera | Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1

Realme X2 Pro price: Rs 29,999

Realme X2 Pro review: Display and design

The Realme X2 Pro is surprisingly light with glass body design. The phone is not so slippery, but gets covered in smudges quickly. But that is the curse of all phones with glass backs which have become the norm these days. A case should be able to solve that problem.

I feel Realme has really listened to its users to bring a more subtle gradient design. So it is not too shiny, which makes it look more premium and classy. I liked the attention to detail as the power button has golden accents. But Realme logo bang in the center below the rear camera is unit is something that looked very odd and could have done with better placement.

The design is minimalistic, which I liked. The four back camera sensors are aligned vertically in the center and the implementation is neat. A speaker grille along with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack in at the bottom.

Realme X2 Pro’s display is 6.55-inches and it has a tiny notch on the front as well. The display is quite vibrant and with good viewing angles, even in bright sunlight. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, though there is no automatic switching to 60Hz depending on the content. The 90Hz display means faster, smooth animations especially during gaming, though remember gaming-specific phones are offering 120hz refresh rate.

Realme X2 Pro review: Camera

The 64MP quad cameras click detailed and sharp pictures with great details in bright outdoors. The colour reproduction was close to natural, which I liked. But the phone tends to miss out on quality with ultra-wide shots and you can see that the details dip sharply. There is a macro camera as well, which can take good photos where there is ample light, but I had to keep my hands really steady to take good pictures.

There’s support for up to 20x zoom but frankly, I did not find a use case for the feature in my daily life. Also, you will need to keep your hands very steady to focus and a tripod would be needed to take such shots. Even when I managed to click photos with 20x zoom, I was not happy with the details in photos and the photos are grainy. But we were able to capture text from a distance in total clarity, which would not be possible in a regular phone.

When it comes to low-light photos, the camera captured good details and colours. The Nightscape mode works really well and enhances photos in dim light as they look sharper. Overall, I was satisfied by the quality given low-light is hard to get right for most smartphones.

I was happy with the selfies as well as they turned out to be sharp and detailed. I liked that there is less automatic artificial enhancement and brightening in photos. In low-light, the photos have good colours and details.

Realme X2 Pro review: Processor, battery, and memory

When it comes to performance, the phone is smooth with multi-tasking even with more than 25 tabs open on Chrome or multiple apps open. This is what you expect on a phone with such high-end specifications. We had the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option for review. Switching between tabs is swift and I faced no issues during my regular usage, which included watching videos, browsing social media, making calls and clicking pictures. I did not experience lag or stutters while playing graphics-heavy games like Asphalt-9, which is great.

The battery should last for up to two days depending on your usage. With moderate usage, the phone easily lasted for a day and a half. The fast charging is where the phone really shines. The 50W Super VOOC Flash Charge is fast and works like a charm. In 15 minutes, the phone charged to 76 per cent from 15 per cent left. It took only about 35 minutes in total for the phone to fully charge.

The phone comes with support for dual Nano SIM card slot. I could rely on the face unlock to quickly unlock the phone, which is impressive. The in-display fingerprint sensor is also very accurate and quick.

Realme X2 Pro review: Verdict

Realme X2 Pro is a good value for money device as it has a lot to offer in the under Rs 30,000 price segment such as a flagship processor, 64MP quad cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. The 50W fast charging, I feel, is an added advantage, which makes it stand out against the competition.

Realme X2 Pro competes with OnePlus 7 series and Redmi K20 Pro, though offering a lot more high-end features at a lesser price. It is safe to say that Realme has made a mark in the Indian smartphone segment, but that’s largely thanks to its budget devices. Now that Realme is foraying into the mid-premium segment, it remains to be seen how the consumers respond to this phone.