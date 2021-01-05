Realme Watch S Pro review: The best smartwatch under Rs 10,000?

In March last year, Realme officially entered the fitness segment with the launch of its own fitness band, priced under Rs 1500 and designed to compete with the always-popular Xiaomi Mi Band. While Realme might not have dethroned Xiaomi, which reins supreme in the fitness segment, it has managed to create a niche for itself. Now, Realme has a new fitness product: the Watch S Pro, a more well-polished product with premium design and competitive features.

There are two versions in this Watch S series from Realme; a standard one priced at Rs 4,999, and a Pro model that costs Rs 9,999. We received the Realme Watch S Pro version for review. Here’s our review.

Realme Watch S Pro sports a circular panel, fitted in a premium metallic body. (Image source: Ankita Garg/ Indian Express)

Realme Watch S Pro review: What’s good?

Realme Watch S Pro scores high in the design and display department. The device has a nice circular display, nestled in a premium metallic body. There is a very thin black bezel surrounding it. There are two side buttons for navigation and they offer solid clicky feedback.

Realme has used good quality silicone straps and the brand will soon offer classy leather straps too, giving users more options than just the basic sporty look. One can also use third-party straps, which is just great as one can change the strap as per sartorial choices. Realme ships only 1 strap in the box.

Realme Watch S Pro in the frame. (Image source: Ankita Garg/ Indian Express)

The Pro version has a big 1.39-inch AMOLED display, so there is plenty of room to check all the information. It is quite easy to navigate as well. Plus the vibrant display panel is a delight to look at, unlike the original Realme Watch. The sunlight legibility is good enough and text on the screen is also crisp. It operates on a 454 x 454 pixels resolution and has 450 nits of maximum brightness.

There’s also an ambient light sensor, which helps automatically adjust the brightness. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. I used the watch for 15 days and there are no scratches on the display even after a few accidental knocks.

Realme gives plenty of watch faces, which is nice. However, there is no option to customise those watch faces. One does get the option to create a watch face of their preference, but then it does not show basic information on the watch. There’s also a find my phone function, Do-Not-Disturb mode, Battery saver, torch and the ability to even control music from the watch. All of these features work fine.

Realme has also added an app that stores all workout sessions on the watch itself, which is nice, since one doesn’t need to look at the phone to check the data. Still, I do believe that the heart rate and pace graph should give a better look than just a photo without any numbers.

Realme Link app data. (Image source: Ankita Garg/Indian Express)

The Realme Watch S Pro can continuously monitor heart rate and the app gives detailed data on this. I pitted it against Mi Band 5 and got similar results. The data seemed mostly accurate, however, there were times when the watch showed 145bpm or 125bmp when I was doing nothing and just sitting. I’m wondering if this is a cause for concern.

I also tracked my sleep using this watch and I’m happy to say that results were accurate. I didn’t have any issues with SpO2 monitoring. However, I would advise users to not completely rely on the data provided by the watch, especially if there is some respiratory condition.

The step count was mostly accurate. I manually counted 300 steps in my house and the watch estimated 291 steps. The distance tracking capability of the watch is close to accurate and you won’t get the exact result, as per our testing. I would like to mention that the watch always showed “GPS connecting” for outdoor activities and the device was always on a hunt for a GPS signal, which is quite strange. There is a possibility that the area might be having a poor connection. Do note that if you frequently use the built-in GPS functionality then you might experience battery drain.

Realme Watch S Pro features a vibrant display. (Image source: Ankita Garg/Indian Express)

The smartwatch offers a great battery life. We got around 10 days of battery life with continuous heart rate monitoring enabled, raise-to-wake enabled, 30 minutes of workout and other basic activities. The screen brightness level was set to level 3. If you turn on the Always-on-Display (AOD) mode, then you will get less than a week’s battery life. Do note that the results will vary depending on your usage pattern. The watch can be fully charged in about an hour.

Realme Watch S Pro as seen from the back. (Image source: Ankita Garg/Indian Express)

What to keep in mind if you buy? What is not good?

The Realme Watch S Pro is massive, and the company is only selling it in 46mm case size. It will look very big on a slim wrist. While it was easy to setup the watch, the app sometimes took a lot of time to sync all the data. We didn’t get all the smartphone notifications even after resetting every setting. The watch was only able to show WhatsApp messages and a few text messages, which is disappointing. Hopefully, the company will be able to resolve the issue via an update.

You cannot control music from the watch while working out. The Realme Watch S Pro lacks some of the important fitness tracking features, including stress monitor, an energy monitor, VO2 Max, and menstrual cycle tracking. You will find these on Mi Watch Revolve. Also, you don’t get as much detailed data as you get with Amazfit app.

The smartwatch offers good quality straps. (Image source: Ankita Garg/Indian Express)

Realme Watch S Pro: Should you buy it?

The Realme Watch S Pro is a good watch which looks premium, but certainly not the best in its segment. I would suggest you buy the more affordable version if you can live without the GPS functionality. Both the Realme smartwatches offer almost the same features and design. While I do feel Realme has done a good job with the premium watch, there is scope for more.

With the Watch S Pro, you don’t get as many features or detailed data as you get with Amazfit watches. The Huami Amazfit GTS or Mi Watch Revolve are still pretty solid competitors in the under Rs 10,000.