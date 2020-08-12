Realme Smart TV 43-inch review: Good to be your first smart TV

Realme Smart TV 3-inch review (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

Realme today is one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in India. And the success with smartphones has given the brand the confidence to offer everything from audio products, smartwatch, fitness bands and even smart TVs. In the days to come, Realme wants to bring many more smart TVs into India and CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed a 55-inch TV. The company currently offers a 32-inch and a 43-inch smart TV, which it thinks are the most popular sizes in India.

I have been using the Realme Smart TV 43-inch for a few weeks now and find it less complex compared to most other Android smart TVs available in the market right now. This makes it easy for parents to access the television on their own.

My parents aren’t tech-savvy so it was initially difficult for them to understand how the Realme smart TV works. But after explaining to them once or twice they were able to access the television on their own without my help. This is because the Realme Smart TV is based on a stock Android TV interface and there are no layers on top or customisations to it, which makes it easy to use.

Realme Smart TV 43-inch price: Rs 21,999

Realme Smart TV 43-inch specifications: 43-inch bezel-less LED display, Chroma Boost picture engine, 24W quad stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, Certified Android TV Google Assistant + Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube built-in, powered by 64-bit quad core processor, 1GB+8GB

Realme Smart TV 43-inch: The good and bad

The Realme Smart TV looks like any other smart TV available in the market at this price segment but the good thing is it’s pretty light to handle. In fact, I was able to install the television on my own. The package comes with all the required screws and bolts in the box so you don’t have to spend extra money on buying them. The package also includes a TV stand to rest on a table. However, if you wish to hang it on the wall, then be ready to purchase the socket additionally. If you want to table mount the Realme TV, you can install it on your own.

Screen is one of the most important aspects of a TV and Realme does a good job there. The viewing angles aren’t all that great, but the colours look good. The Realme Smart TV offers HDR-capable content at 1080p. It is rare to find smart TVs with HDR10 format support in this price segment, so Realme does well despite not offering 4K.

Most affordable smart TVs come with thick bezels but not this one. The Realme TV has minimal bezels on three sides, while the bottom is thicker to incorporate the Realme branding.

Sound quality is were the Realme TV impressed me a lot. Most budget smart TVs have issues with the sound but this one doesn’t compromise in this department. It offers 24W of sound output through a four-speaker system with Dolby Audio support. The sound of the TV is loud but I did experience some unreasonable spikes in volume especially when there’s a song in a movie. Besides being loud, the sound that Realme TV offered was crisp and detailed thanks to the dedicated tweeters.

Realme Smart TV runs Android TV interface meaning it supports all popular streaming services and apps and games which is what most people buying smart TVs lookout for these days. The TV comes pre-installed with YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and allows users to access the Play Store for Android TV to download other apps. However, switching between platforms took some time and wasn’t very smooth.

The good thing is that the TV comes packed with all the necessary ports and inputs including three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a LAN port, an antenna socket, a digital audio out RCA port, a single 3.5mm AV connector, and a 3.5mm jack to connect wired headphones or speakers.

The remote of the Realme Smart TV is very basic yet includes all the required buttons like Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Google Assistant, Settings, Mute, ON and OFF, Volume up and down, and a few more.

The only button that doesn’t work in the remote is Settings. On clicking the button, Settings didn’t open, I had to pause the ongoing film and navigate to the Settings menu to adjust the brightness and sound quality all the time. In most cases, Google Assistant worked well for me.

The TV also comes with Chromecast support, which means it lets you cast video from supported devices and apps. I used my iPhone to cast Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara on Disney+ Hotstar on the Realme Smart TV. Overall, the Realme Smart TV remote feels compact and is very easy to use. The remote will work with the help of two AAA batteries, which are bundled with the TV.

Should you buy the Realme Smart TV?

If you’re looking for an affordable and no-brainer smart TV, the Realme Smart TV 43-inch should be one of your choices. In fact, if you’re looking to buy a smart TV for the first time then the easy-to-use interface makes the Realme Smart TV a good option to consider. However, be ready to face some software issues though we expect Realme to fix these minor software bugs in the days to come via an update.

Overall, at Rs 21,999 the Realme Smart TV 43-inch is a good buy as it looks decent, offers great picture and sound experience. However, if your budget is low, Realme also offers a 32-inch option. The only difference between the two TVs is screen size.

