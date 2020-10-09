Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch review: Good for first attempt

Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch review

Realme is one of the many smartphone companies that want to offer a good smart TV experience to Indian consumers. After entering the smart TV space earlier this year by launching two affordable 32-inch and 43-inch smart Android TV. The company now aims to test the premium segment dominated by brands like Samsung and LG with its new Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch. This Android TV will stand out for its very affordable price point, despite the premium features.

Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch price in India: Rs 42,999 (Special price: 39,999)

Is it easy to install Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch?

This big TV will occupy a lot of space in your home. I was able to install the Realme TV 43-inch by myself but that wasn’t the case with the 55-inch version. This model of the Realme TV is of course heavy, but took the service person just 10 minutes to install. Similar to the affordable versions, this one too can be wall mounted or placed on top of a table.

If you are looking to place the 55-inch Realme TV on a table ensure to use a big, sturdy one. I wish the TV had the metal stands towards the middle and not on the extreme left and right corners. The stands are built well when compared to the ones that come with the cheaper Realme TVs. The good thing here is that Realme packs the wall mount with the retail box, which isn’t the case with the affordable smart TVs.

How is it using the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch?

Before switching to the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch I was using the 43-inch version of the Realme Smart TV launched just a few months ago. The bigger TV definitely offers a better viewing experience when compared to the affordable version.

The SLED panel offers punchy colours and the viewing angles are also pretty good. The difference in picture quality and colour reproduction between the 43-inch and the 55-inch smart TVs is clearly visible.

Realme’s 4K TV 55-inch is the world’s first TV that comes with SLED technology based on an innovative SPD technology that separates the backlight and allows the smart TV to have an ultra-wide colour gamut and the highest NTSC color space ever achieved by Realme.

Similar to Realme smartphones, the smart TV also features Choma Boost Picture Engine, the company’s own proprietary image tuning technology, that enhances the overall picture. I like how slim the bezels of the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch are. The metal frame of the TV is as slim as 9.5mm. With the bezel-less design, the screen-to-body ratio is as high as up to 94.6 per cent and offers an immersive viewing experience.

It allows you to adjust the screen brightness as per requirements. You can just head over to the Settings menu, preferences, and then to display to adjust the screen as you like. It allows you to adjust the backlight, brightness, contrast, saturation, HUE and Sharpness for better viewing experience.

This Realme TV is built well but in my opinion, it doesn’t feel as premium as I expected it to be. The back of the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch is made of plastic and feels cheap for the price it comes for.

Is the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch easy to use?

Realme 55-inch smart TV runs an Android TV interface which means it supports all the popular streaming services and apps and games which most consumers look for before buying a smart TV these days. Similar to affordable Realme TVs this one also comes pre-installed with YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video and allows users to access the Google Play Store for Android TV to download other apps as required. The TV offers a smooth performance as switching between platforms was seamless.

The 55-inch TV comes with the same remote as seen bundled with the cheaper models. The remote is very basic yet includes all the required buttons like Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Google Assistant, Settings, Mute, ON and OFF, Volume up and down, and a few more.

The only button that doesn’t work in the remote is Settings. On clicking the button, Settings didn’t open. Most of the time I had to pause the film I was watching and navigate to the Settings menu to adjust the brightness and sound quality all the time. In most cases, Google Assistant worked well for me. There’s also Chromecast support built-in that allows casting videos from phone to the TV.

The TV comes packed with all the necessary ports and inputs including three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a LAN port, an antenna socket, digital audio out RCA port, a single 3.5mm AV connector, and a 3.5mm jack to connect wired headphones or speakers.

Sound quality is very important for a TV and Realme does a good job in this department. It offers 24W of sound output through a four-speaker system with Dolby Audio support.

Who should get the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch?

If you are looking for a big screen TV for your home at around a price point of Rs 42,999 the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch makes a lot of sense. Especially, if you have never used an Android TV before as this one is extremely easy to use. My mother, who isn’t very well versed with Android TVs could easily understand the functionalities. The Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch looks good — not very premium though — offers impressive viewing experience thanks to the SLED panel and sound quality. As a part of the festive sale, the Realme SLED 4K TV 55-inch will be available for a lower price of Rs 39,999. This is just a limited period offer.

