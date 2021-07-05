Realme Narzo 30 5G review: This affordable 5G phone offers a well-rounded deal

While phone brands have made 5G an important marketing factor, Realme is focused on offering more accessible 5G phones in India. The company has made devices like the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme X7 that has brought the future-proof factor to the affordable mid-range segment. Now it is doing the same with yet another entry, the Narzo 30 5G.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G aims to find that perfect sweet spot between 5G support and not compromising other specs to fit the 5G tag. It also doesn’t skip out on the 5G bands, offering 7 bands for the next gen network. However, does that make the Narzo 30 5G worth its price tag of Rs 15,999? Read our full review to find out.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specs: 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 90Hz | Mediatek Dimensity 700 | 6GB RAM and 128GB storage 48MP triple camera + 16MP front camera | 5000mAh battery 18W fast charging |

Realme Narzo 30 5G: What’s good?

Display: The Realme Narzo 30 features a decent FHD+ screen which is bright and also fluid thanks to the 90Hz. It’s still an LCD panel and so won’t get the best colours and contrast levels but it isn’t anything bad either. The viewing angles are also not excellent, but more than good enough for a real-life usage scenario.

The phone comes with a decent display on the front with a slightly larger punch-hole camera.

However, the size of the punch hole camera on the top left felt slightly larger than most devices. This makes it a more noticeable intrusion while watching media or playing games. Not a deal-breaker, but just something worth pointing out.

Design, Build: The phone features a good looking design that’s not very bland or too loud. There is an asymmetrical strip on the back like most recent Realme phones. However, it thankfully doesn’t carry the large ‘Dare To Leap’ branding which makes the phone looks much better. The plastic build on the back and sides of the phone are one of the best we’ve seen in this price segment. They are built well and feel solid to the touch with no creaky edges. The buttons are equally good and tactile. The sides even get a metallic finish that gives the device a premium look.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a great design and good build quality.

Performance: The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a decent performer for the price. It isn’t the fastest performer in the segment with some phones using the Snapdragon 732 that barely edges out the Dimensity 700 on the Narzo 30, but the trade off you get for well rounded 5G support is worth it as the Narzo 30 5G still breezes through day-to-day performance.

You can run multiple apps at once and casual games are not a problem. You can even play some more resource heavy titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India but at modest graphic and frame rate settings.

Camera: The 48MP main camera on the Narzo 30 5G gets average shots. While colours are punchy making your images pop, dynamic range could have been improved. However, the shutter speed is quite fast and the overall experience you get is alright considering this is still a budget device.

The phone features a triple camera setup that misses out on an ultra-wide camera, but is designed to look like a quad-camera setup.

The other two cameras are 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. We would have preferred an ultra-wide camera sensor instead but unfortunately the phone misses out on that. The shots from the macro camera here are average too and in most cases, you’ll be better off cropping into a regular shot from the main camera. Check out the samples by clicking on the picture below.

The camera is also very poor at low-light and night scenarios unless you can hold the camera (and any subject) very stable, and there’s still going to be a lot of noise in shots. Shots from the front camera are also decent and you get crisp frames with decent detail and punchy colours. The HDR mode also gets you some good clicks when the lighting is against you.

Battery Life: With a 5,000mAh battery the Realme Narzo 30 5G offers more than a day’s juice on light to moderate usage. On heavy usage, you can probably still get the phone to last till late evening. All scenarios considered, the phone still offers one of the better battery life options in this segment.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: What’s not good?

Software: Realme UI is not the worst skin out there, but if we had to look for problems in this device, the skin would definitely be one of them. There is still a lot of bloatware, system apps that send you a lot of unwanted notifications and app suggestion icons that you can’t get rid of.

Yes, this is a common practice with budget phone brands and it probably helps subsidise the device too, but with brands like Motorola bringing the competition closer with stock Android, and skins like MIUI focusing on going bloat-free with newer updates, the software aspect is something Realme may soon have to look into.

Charging speed: While the phone has a big battery, you just get 18W fast charging with the Narzo 30 5G, which is a shame considering Realme’s other phones in the segment, even including the Narzo 30 4G variant come with 30W fast charging which is much faster. The 18W charging on the Narzo 30 5G simply feels outdated.

Verdict: Should you get the Realme Narzo 30 5G?

The Realme Narzo 30 5G is a good smartphone for the price, that also offers a great value-for-money proposition, especially if you’re looking at 5G support in the longer run. The phone’s best bits include the good battery life, great build and number of supported 5G bands. However, the real question is should you pick it over the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G which again starts at the same price of Rs 15,999.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G offers a slightly more powerful processor but at the same price, you get the base variant with just 64GB storage while other specifications largely remain the same. We’d rather pick the slightly less powerful Narzo 30 5G which has just one variant with 128GB storage. If you’re looking for a future-proof 5G phone under Rs 20,000, the Narzo 30 5G offers a well-rounded deal.