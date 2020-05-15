Realme Narzo 10 review: Another option for buyers’

Narzo 10 is a phone that looks stylish, but also a bit retro at the same time. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Narzo 10 is a phone that looks stylish, but also a bit retro at the same time. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Realme has been one of the most successful smartphone brands in recent times. So successful that the success has given it the confidence to launch a sub-brand. Interestingly, Realme itself is a sub-brand of Oppo. Welcome Narzo, the latest smartphone series from Realme which has distinct branding from what this company has done so far. The idea seems to be to make the new range more appealing for the younger generation, maybe because Realme is becoming a bit too massy despite being the new kid on the block.

Realme Narzo 10: What’s New

Realme Narzo series has two phones, the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. We got the Narzo 10 for review, a phone that looks stylish, but also a bit retro at the same time. It has a back panel with a stripe plastic finish, which I was not very sure about. The frame has a brushed metallic feel which is classy. The phone’s USP has to be its 48MP sensor and quad camera set up. The company hopes that the phone will appeal to young gamers as well. But the phone does not really offer stuff we have not seen before, it seems to be more about offering another option.

What could make you buy it?

For me, the best aspect of this phone has to be its camera. And here comes the twist. While the quad camera set up can give you wide angles and smooth selfies, what really impressed me was the Ultra Macro mode, which is the closest you can get to a microscope of your phone. I tried the mode on different subjects and the results were stunning, all stuff the naked eye could not really see.

The camera offers four preset modes — ultra wide, 1x or normal, 2x and 5x. The 48MP shot is a different mode and not the default, use this when you want to keep a window open for details and might zoom in to a certain part for a crop later. The 48MP photos save in a flash, which is good.

The wide angle is good too, but loses a bit of detail at times. The default mode comes up with very good photos, even when the light is not really great. There is a pro-mode for those who want to play around with settings. Overall, the performance of the camera is for me the best aspect of this phone.

With the Helio G80 processor and 4GB of RAM, the overall performance is not bad at all. At no point did I feel the phone was slowing or stalling. In fact, playing games like Need For Speed No Limits, the experience was almost impressive, given that this phone does not have a top of the line processor.

The 5,000 mAh battery will keep most users happy. The first time I charged the phone it lasted almost three days with very little use — you can’t do much with a second phone when you are stuck at home. Anyway, even as a primary phone on 4G you should be able to get 36-48 hours of juice from this phone. And with the fast charger in the box, this large battery can be charged to full in just over an hour.

What to keep in mind if you buy?

The first thing that struck me about the phone was its weight. It is certainly among the heavier phones I have held in my hand in recent times. And this is despite the fact that the rear panel is plastic and not glass. The large battery seems to be the culprit here.

The phone has too many apps for my liking. It is almost like the devices a few years ago, which used to come with so much bloatware. Along with Google Apps, Narzo packs a bunch of other apps catering to all sorts of needs. For instance, there were at least three video apps other than YouTube. I am not sure a lot of users would like this.

The Narzo 10 has a 720p screen. The experience is not bad in away, but be aware of the fact that this is not a Full HD display.

Who should buy it and why?

The phone seems good for those who want to play around with the camera and want a lot of battery life. I have a feeling this might appeal to teens and some young officegoers. Those who are too concerned about specs on paper might want to give this a miss. But for those who are happy with good overall performance, Narzo offers a new choice.

