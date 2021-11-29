Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker review: Good sound, rugged design

Realme recently expanded its audio portfolio and launched its first speaker in India. The brand has targeted the budget segment to attract users, which is already crowded with a lot of Bluetooth speakers both in terms of size and sound. Realme’s new Cobble Bluetooth speaker falls under the Rs 5,000 price category and is being sold for Rs 1,799. This is a portable speaker and here’s what we think about it.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker review

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is a compact device and one can carry it anywhere. It is lightweight and can even fit in your small bag. The base of the speaker has a soft rubber coating and it has a perforated grille on top for audio output. The device is very durable and feels quite rugged in hand.

It has a fancy lanyard too, so you can mount the speaker on a wall or anywhere else. The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker comes with an IPX5 rating, so it can survive minor splashes.

Realme has added only two buttons on the device to offer a neat design to users. There is one power button and another one is a multi-purpose button. You will notice “M” written on the speaker, which can be used to move to the next/previous track or to play/pause music. There is no button for adjusting volume. Users will have to rely on their phones to control music or volume.

One can also download the Realme Link App, which offers three sound presets. You can use the same app to configure the “M” button. Realme offers an Auto-power off option too in the app, which is a good addition to save battery life. However, there is one thing that is missing – a 3.5mm jack, so one won’t be able to connect their audio device using an auxiliary cable. The speaker is easy to pair and one can also use the “M” button to enable pairing mode.

Realme’s Cobble Bluetooth speaker can surprisingly deliver good sound for its small size. It can surely get a party started in a small or medium-sized room as it is capable of offering enough thumping and pronounced bass to please the average listener.

You will enjoy listening to songs from EDM artists like Martin Garrix, Marshmello, Nicolas Jaar, and others. But the extra oomph is missing, which is expected. The speaker can reproduce bass notes well. Bollywood song and pop music lovers will likely be pleased by this speaker. It is tuned for boosted mids, so the vocals and acoustic tracks sound pretty clear.

Songs that have a lot of instruments are separated properly, which is nice as some of the affordable speakers are unable to do that. The high treble frequencies are controlled decently, but the speaker does sound shrill at 85-90 percent volume. This was the case in select songs during my usage.

Users can also link this device with another Realme Cobble speaker and enjoy a stereo pair. But you will have to spend double. Frankly, the one device can be a good companion speaker for streaming videos. The speaker can get astonishingly loud and it is good for listening to podcasts as well.

Realme claims that its Cobble Bluetooth speaker can deliver up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has a 1,500mAh battery under the hood. I got less than three hours of battery life at high volume levels and around five hours at a slightly lower volume. Result will likely depend on your volume levels and the longer you use it.

The Cobble Bluetooth speaker features a USB Type-C port for charging. If you have a high-watt charger, then it will take less than 25 minutes to completely charge the battery. A 10W charger will take more than 2 hours.

The Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs 1,799. This is a budget speaker, which can deliver good sound and offers acceptable battery life. One can surely consider buying this if they are looking for a good rugged speaker at an affordable price.