Realme Buds 2 review: Better than its predecessor?

From a budget-smartphone maker, Realme is now a brand with a flagship Android device under its name. Realme also makes a number of smartphone accessories, including power bank and wired/wireless earbuds. The brand’s first audio product came as Realme Buds, and it also has neckband style earphones called Realme Buds Wireless under its name. The brand also teased the upcoming truly wireless earbuds at the Realme X2 Pro launch event.

The latest audio product from Realme is priced at Rs 599 and claims to deliver better bass. We have spent around a month with the Realme Buds 2, and here is what we think about the successor to the original Realme Buds.

Realme Buds 2 review

Looks-wise Realme Buds 2 with the yellow-black colour scheme does not appear like a budget audio product. The attention to detail and finish is almost like a premium offering. The rubber cables above the Y-splitter feel durable, and the braided cable connecting the Y-splitter to the end is also quite nice.

The wire doesn’t tangle much and thanks to the ‘Cable Organiser’, it is easy to keep it that way. The rubber on the organiser is stretchy yet sturdy.

The remote carrying the mic is affixed on the right cord hanging around the neck area. The mic catches the audio just fine without you having to bring it near your mouth. The audio is also crisp at the receiver’s end. The remote has a nice design and feel. It sports three buttons– call receive/end, volume up, and volume down.

The combination of matte black and glossy black on the earbuds looks stylish. The buds at the end have magnets like the neckband style earphones. At first, I couldn’t understand its use case, but it comes pretty handy when you need to put the earbuds aside momentarily. You can just stick the two buds together at the back of your neck and leave it there, or bring to the front and magnetically stick the earbuds near your chest.

Realme did a good paint job at the earbuds. Even after a month of usage, there is not a single spot where it lost its colour. Only the magnetic portion on the buds got minor scratches but the colour is still going strong.

The only major problem I had with the Realme Buds 2 is the weight of the earbuds itself. The buds feel a bit heavier than the most earbuds out there. While I am habitual to use the earphones for longer periods of time, I couldn’t keep the Realme Buds 2 on continuously for more than an hour without feeling the urge to take them out.

Coming to the sound quality, Realme Buds 2 manages to impress here. The audio is clear, crisp, loud, and has a nice depth. Realme did a good job at handling the bass levels. However, don’t expect it to sound like a Rs 5,000 headphone. The mid and lows are good with the sound feeling fuller and richer.

I used the earbuds primarily to play PUBG Mobile and the earbuds did a decent job of providing clear audio of nearby enemy footsteps as well as rich gunshot sounds. A lot of budget earphones fail to distinguish between different sounds that are produced at the same time, but with Realme Buds 2, I could listen to the footsteps even during the ongoing gun firing. The sound experience was similar while playing the Call of Duty.

Music listening and video watching experience with Realme Buds 2 is also good for the most part. The high tones are decent but could have been better. If you are keeping the volume to maximum, you can spot some distortion in high pitches, otherwise, the performance is good. The bass levels are nice and dialogues sound quite crisp. However, since the buds feel heavy, I preferred not to use them to watch movies.

Realme Buds 2 review: Verdict

For the price of Rs 599, Realme is offering premium looking earbuds that are also durable and have nice sound quality. The high tones could have been crisper and the weight of earbuds could have been lighter. However, considering the price point and everything it gets right, I think Realme Buds 2 is a fair deal and definitely better than its predecessor.