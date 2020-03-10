Realme Band review: A good first band, for Realme and for you

Realme Band full review: Worth over Mi Band 4? (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Realme Band full review: Worth over Mi Band 4? (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

I love working out and hitting my Zumba class every single day without fail. So I depend on a fitness band to track my daily activities, tabulate my sleep pattern, remind me to drink water and alert me of calls and notifications. So when the Realme Band came along I was not really sure, whether the first fitness band from the smartphone company will be up to the task.

With the Realme Band, the company clearly wants to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Bands, the top-selling fitness bands in India right now. Priced at Rs 1,499, the Realme Band offers a lot on paper like coloured display, heart rate sensor, sports tracker and more.

Here is my experience after using the Realme Band for around a week.

I have to start with the battery life, because the Realme Band takes the battery game to a completely new level. In a week I had to charge the band only once which is pretty incredible. It takes around one hour to fully charge the band.

I like the charging technique of the Realme Band. This one doesn’t come with a separate charger in the box which I feel is good given the chargers of these fitness bands are tiny and often get misplaced. I have lost too many of them in the past. To charge the Realme Band the strap has to be removed first and USB connector underneath can be plugged into a regular phone charger. Initially, it could be slightly difficult to remove the strap but eventually, it loosens up.

Currently, the Realme Band can only be paired with any Android phone, it doesn’t have to be a Realme phone specifically. There is no iOS support because the Realme Link app is available only on Play store right now. The company hasn’t revealed any details about the app’s availability on the App store.

Connecting the band to the phone is extremely simple and easy. Just download the Realme Link app from Google Play Store, turn on the phone’s bluetooth, plug in the band to a USB connector by removing one side of the strap, search for device, click on Realme Band search result and then pair the phone and the band.

Most of the options like sleep tracking, sports mode and Idle mode can be accessed from the Realme Link app. The band doesn’t let you play around with these options, probably because of the screen and its one-touch navigation button.

The screen of the Realme Band is not very big. It measures around 0.96-inches. Thankfully it’s a coloured display that somewhat tries to make up for a tiny screen. Like I said, I use a fitness band to check the number of steps walked, notifications and so on and for all this a fitness band has to have a display that is big and gets bright. Realme Band doesn’t have either of it. In fact, you need to open the app to adjust the screen brightness and this can get quite inconvenient.

And while you do get a notification for calls, messages and email, you will need to use the phone to read anything. It also notifies calls, you can receive it only on the phone. There were times the alerts did not show up or were delayed.

The heart rate sensor and the sleep tracker show accurate results. I compared it with the Mi Band 4 — which is also gives steps and sleep tracking — and both showed pretty close results. The Realme Link app provides two options for heart rate monitor: auto and manual. In auto mode the band tracks heart rate every 5 minutes.

I felt the steps tracking was also on spot. I walked about 100 steps and the Realme Band calculated it to be 109, which is fantastic for a band that is so aggressively priced. One of the best features of the Realme Band for me was the Drink Reminder which allows you setup time and days when you want the band to remind you to drink water.

The Realme Band is available in three colours: Green, Yellow and Black. I liked the Green one better as it looks very subtle. The Black one is also pretty decent. In comparison, the Mi Band 4’s design is, however, much better and premium for the price tag. But Mi Band is more expensive at Rs 2,200.

I like the fact that the Realme Band weighs pretty less which makes it easy and comfortable to wear throughout the day with ease. The fit is also perfect but the silicone strap feels flimsy. I would have liked it much more if Realme used a better quality strap.

Should you buy the Realme Band?

At Rs 1,499, the Realme Band makes a lot of sense if you’re looking to buy a fitness band for a daily use under Rs 1500. Despite being such a pocket-friendly fitness band it is pretty accurate at tracking activities, steps, heart rate, and sleep. It also offers great battery life and charges very quickly. The only area where I feel the Realme Band could have been better is the design. I would have liked a better quality strap as well. Overall, at the price, the Realme Band is a pretty good deal.

