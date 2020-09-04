Realme 7 review: One of the best under Rs 15,000

Realme 7 review (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The good thing about a brand like Realme is that it gives equal importance to its flagship as well as affordable phones. Realme did a great job with its recently announced C series. At a price so low the features Realme C12 and C15 offer are comparable to mid-range devices. Similarly, the new Realme 7 series look and feel nothing less than a flagship.

Realme brings in the 7 and 7 Pro which are successors to the Realme 6 and the 6 Pro announced earlier this year. The Realme 7 starts at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. For the past seven days, I have been using the Realme 7 top-end model that packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is priced at Rs 16,999. If you need more storage, there’s also an option for microSD card support.

With the Realme 7, the company is not only offering flagship specifications but also good looks. For this device, the company has taken into consideration each and every part including battery, screen, cameras, hardware and have upgraded them when compared to the predecessor Realme 6.

Realme 7 price: Startings Rs 14,999

Realme 7 specifications: MediaTek Helio G95 processor | up to 8GB RAM | up to 128GB storage | 64MP quad rear camera | 16MP selfie camera | 6.5-inch screen | 5000mAh battery | 30W fast charging support | Realme UI based on Android 10 | side-mounted fingerprint sensor

So, is Realme 7 one of the best smartphones available under the Rs 15,000 price point? Here’s what I think.

What is good, not so good

Realme 7 is a good looking device and also stands out in this crowded space due to its unique design. It looks nothing less than a flagship device. Despite sporting a big 6.5-inch screen the phone feels extremely compact as well as premium in the hands. The phone also doesn’t feel very heavy in the hands like the Realme C12 and the C15. The overall weight is pretty balanced out throughout the device.

The Realme 7 offers a good viewing experience as well in indoor situations. Inside the house, the screen of the phone gets adequately bright. I watched a few videos, played games like Asphalt 9, PUBG Mobile (banned in India on August 2) and Temple Run on the phone and they all looked pretty good. The viewing angles were also fine. However, in outdoor situations, even the 100 per cent brightness level didn’t feel adequate. During my morning walk I often had to partly cover the phone screen to avoid the direct sunlight so I could view emails and Twitter feed properly.

What surprised me is the performance of the phone. The MediaTek G95 processor that powers the Realme 7 works smoothly and handles multi-tasking very well. I used the phone as my primary device, which means I made calls, played games, browsed the internet and social media including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, sent many emails and WhatsApp messages. The Realme 7 never felt laggy or slowed down. I have been using the device before PUBG Mobile was banned in India and played the game and it ran smoothly in even high graphics settings.

Realme 7 shines in the camera department too. I clicked many pictures in different scenarios and in almost all lighting conditions the phone was able to capture good, detailed pictures. In low light, though, the phone slightly struggles to capture details. However, the Night mode helps in this case and makes low light pictures look crisper.

In good light, the photos clicked with the Realme 7 show a good amount of details and spot-on colours. In portrait mode too the phone managed to click detailed images with sharp edges and background properly blurred out. Macro mode is where I feel the phone could have done better as the details are sometimes missed. Ultra-wide pictures clicked with the Realme device turn out to be fairly decent.

One of the best things about the Realme 7 is the battery. Well, that has been the case for most Realme phones at various price points. For me, the Realme 7 lasts for nearly 1.5 days on a single charge. Another best thing about the device is that it comes with 30W SuperDart fast charging support that charges the phone completely in just about an hour.

Should you buy Realme 7?

The Rs 15,000 price segment is a crowded space but despite that the Realme 7 shines and competes well with its competitors like Poco M2 Pro, Redmi 9 Pro, among others. Overall, the Realme 7 is one of the best phones to get in the price point it is competing in.

The Realme 7 is a good looking smartphone that feels premium in the hands for the price. The phone handles multi-tasking very well, lasts more than a day in a single charge, and is also capable of clicking good and detailed pictures in almost all lighting conditions. In most departments, the Realme 7 shines with just a few cons.

