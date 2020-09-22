Realme 7 Pro review: Ticks all the right boxes

Realme 7 Pro review

The best thing about a brand like Realme is that it not only takes the premium and mid-range segment seriously but also the entry-level series. The Realme C3 (review) and C12 (review) are one of the best devices available under the Rs 10,000 price point. A bit up the ladder is Realme 7 that is powerful not just on paper but also in real-life usage. While I was impressed by Realme 7 (review), I have now used the Realme 7 Pro, with a price tag of Rs 19,999 upwards, for a few weeks. This review features the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is priced Rs 21,999.

Realme 7 Pro price in India: Rs 19,999+

Realme 7 Pro specifications: 4500mAh battery | 65W SuperDart charging tech | Snapdragon 720G processor | 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display | 64MP quad-camera setup | 32MP front camera | 8GB RAM | 128GB storage | Android 10, Realme UI

I like the fact that the base (Realme 7) and the Pro (Realme 7 Pro) look very different which usually isn’t the case. They are not just different in terms of colours but also the overall design.

Realme 7 Pro looks great for the price point (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Realme 7 Pro looks great for the price point (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

What’s good?

The Realme 7 Pro is compact and fits perfectly in my hands that aren’t very big. Despite sporting a big 4500mAh battery inside the Realme 7 Pro feels extremely light in the hands.

The design looks clean with a quad-camera setup at the extreme top left corner and a Realme logo at the bottom. The front includes a punch hole on the display and slim bezels. The chin, however, is slightly thicker in comparison. For security, the Realme 7 Pro sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and face ID and both are pretty quick at unlocking the device lock.

It was a breeze to use the Realme 7 Pro for a week. The phone barely lagged despite multiple apps running in the background. In fact, even when playing games like Asphalt 9, the Realme 7 Pro never slowed down. Whether it’s switching between apps or scrolling through social media platforms or browsing the internet, the Realme phone was smooth in every situation.

The design looks clean (Express photo: Sneha Saha) The design looks clean (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The battery is another area where the Realme 7 Pro shines. I used it as my primary device for a few weeks and for me it lasted easily for a full day on a single charge. What is even better is the 65W fast charging support that can charge the phone completely in just 40 minutes while it manages to charge up to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes time. The good thing is that the phone doesn’t heat up during the charging process.

Realme 7 Pro cameras offer great results in almost all lighting conditions except low-light. In daylight situations the phone is capable of capturing detailed pictures with accurate colours and sharpness. Be it ultra-wide shots or macro photos, the Realme 7 Pro does a good job. The phone barely misses out on details. In portrait shots too the photos appear with sharp edges and properly blurred out background.

Realme 7 Pro daylight photo Realme 7 Pro daylight photo

Realme 7 Pro portrait photo Realme 7 Pro portrait photo

Realme 7 Pro daylight photo Realme 7 Pro daylight photo

Realme 7 Pro daylight photo Realme 7 Pro daylight photo

Realme 7 Pro daylight photo Realme 7 Pro daylight photo

Realme 7 Pro daylight photo Realme 7 Pro daylight photo

What’s not so good?

I don’t have many complaints when it comes to the Realme 7 Pro. The only two areas I feel the phone could have been slightly better is the display brightness in outdoor situations and low-light photos.

I watched several movies, videos, and even CSK vs MI IPL 2020 match on the Realme 7 Pro and found the indoors viewing experience to be great for a phone priced around Rs 20,000 but that’s not the case in outdoor situations. During my morning walk in the terrace, even the 100 per cent brightness level seemed dull.

Realme 7 Pro screen looks bright in indoors not so much in outdoors (Express photo: Sneha Saha) Realme 7 Pro screen looks bright in indoors not so much in outdoors (Express photo: Sneha Saha)

The low-light pictures clicked with the Realme 7 Pro miss out on the details and look grainy and blurry. The night mode tries to improve the picture quality but not so much.

Realme 7 Pro low light photo Realme 7 Pro low light photo

Realme 7 Pro photo with night mode on Realme 7 Pro photo with night mode on

Should you buy Realme 7 Pro?

The Rs 20,000 segment is a crowded space with lots of options available. But Realme 7 Pro is good enough to make a place for itself. It is overall a good package with very minimal drawbacks. The Realme 7 Pro looks good, feels lightweight in the hands, captures great pictures in most situations, offers powerful performance and delivers long-lasting battery life. The icing on the cake is the 65W fast charging support that comes out-of-the-box which is rarely seen on a phone at this price point.

