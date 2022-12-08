Realme 10 Pro Plus review: A solid all-rounder with a curved screen

Every year, Realme brings something new to its numbered mid-range series devices. With the Realme 10 Pro Plus, the company has introduced a curved display in the under Rs 30,000 segment. But the real question is, can the Realme 10 Pro Plus stand up to its predecessor? Here’s what we think in our review.

Realme 10 Pro Plus specifications: 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1080 | 8GB RAM and 128GB storage | 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 16GB front camera | 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging | Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

Realme 10 Pro Plus price in India: Rs 24,999

Realme 10 Pro Plus review: What’s good?

The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a glossy plastic back that reminded me of good old compact discs (CDs), with the top half of the back reflecting a myriad of colours. Even though I am not a fan of reflective design language, it might appeal to some. The Realme 10 Pro+ has a large screen, but the phone still feels comfortable to use and has an excellent grip. And just like the Realme 9 Pro Plus, the phone is 8mm thick. The build quality is nice, and this feels like a premium device by all counts.

Just like its predecessor, you get an in-display fingerprint scanner that can also measure your heart-rate. The Realme 10 Pro Plus sports a beautiful 6.7-inch curved display that looks bright under direct sunlight and has excellent colour reproduction. The company has also caught up with the competition and bumped up the refresh rate to 120Hz. The fingerprint scanner is really fast and quickly unlocks the device. Another area where the Realme 10 Pro+ shines is the audio department. The speakers are loud enough to fill up a medium-sized living room. They have good bass and do not distort even at full volume.

The new Realme 10 Pro+ offers good performance for regular tasks. I tried playing games like Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, and Call of Duty, and the phone did not get warm even after hour-long sessions. Also, the phone does not seem to thermal throttle, which is nice, since phones nowadays get pretty hot after a few minutes of intensive gaming.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery that can last a day or two depending on your usage. If you plan to use the phone to browse social media or talk to others, the phone might last you a full day. While the in-box charger is 80W, the phone only supports 67W fast charging, which means you can fully charge the phone in around an hour.

On the back of the phone, you get a triple camera setup, which consists of a 108MP primary sensor, which takes good photos in bright daylight. The details are well-preserved, and the images are crisp. But those who often record videos might find it disappointing, considering Realme chose to remove optical image stabilisation. The ultrawide is average. Even though it lacks some details, the images are good if you want to upload them on social media. The macro camera remains disappointing as always.

Talking about nighttime performance, the Realme 10 Pro Plus captures decent images even when the lighting is not good. Once again, the 108MP main sensor captures details, and the noise levels are minimal.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: What’s not good?

The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which is a slightly faster version of the MediaTek Dimensity 920. While the phone is smooth in everyday tasks, the gaming performance is average in my experience, especially if you want a higher frame rate. The phone could go up to 60 frames per second (FPS) when playing Apex Legends on medium settings but dipped down to 40 FPS when I changed the graphic settings to ultra. The same happened with Genshin Impact. If you dial down the settings to a combination of low and medium, the phone maintains 60 fps but cranking it up to high significantly drops the frame rates.

However, Call of Duty runs smoothly, with the phone running the game on max graphics even at 60 FPS. PUBG: New State players can either choose to play the game at 90 fps on low graphics, or turn it up to max if they don’t mind playing at 60 fps.

The Realme 10 Pro Plus has a lot of bloatware. While you can choose not to install some of these apps when setting up the phone, once you set it up and open the drawer, you will realise the phone has already installed apps like Josh, Moj, Telegram and others. I wish Realme follows in the footsteps of other Android manufacturers and reduces the number of preinstalled in the future.

Realme 10 Pro Plus: Should you buy it?

The Realme 10 Pro Plus is a value-for-money device that looks and feels premium. While Realme has made some sacrifices, like removing optical image stabilisation, the beautiful curved display makes up for it. If you are looking for a phone that can handle everyday tasks without any hiccups and want a curved display, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is a comfortable choice to make. Though most games are smooth on medium or low settings, the Realme 10 Pro Plus struggles to run games at high refresh rates on ultra graphics, so gamers might want to look elsewhere.