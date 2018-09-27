Rapoo VPRO V110 Gaming keyboard and mouse combo: An attractive entry-level package

This Rapoo keyboard can light up your gaming as well as long typing sessions

Looking at people play PUBG and CS:GO around me, there is always the temptation to get back to serious gaming again. But then I think, may be my days of Counter Strike clan matches and Quake/UT death-matches are behind me. I wasn’t even done pondering over that thought when this Rapoo VPRO V110 gaming combo landed on my desk. Was that a sign? I don’t know but I didn’t want to decline an opportunity to review it either. I guess, once a gamer, always a gamer. So here we go.

Before we dive into the review, let me set the expectations right as far as this product is concerned. The Rapoo VPRO V110 gaming keyboard and mouse combo is not exactly an advanced pro-gaming gear, but rather an entry-level gaming option that addresses the basics pretty well. The wired keyboard and mouse are well-built and emit ample light to grab enough attention. Both take up a USB port each to connect with your PC and the cables are long enough to comfortably reach the ports at the back of your rig. Now let’s take a closer look at the keyboard and mouse individually.

The Rapoo VPRO V110 gaming keyboard and mouse combo won’t burn a hole in your pocket

Rapoo VPRO V110: Gaming keyboard

Let’s get the obvious question out of the way. No, this is not a mechanical keyboard! It is a membrane keyboard, but the key travel is just right and provides a great tactile feedback while gaming as well as typing. The overall build quality is pretty solid too. Since this is marketed as a gaming keyboard, it has to look fancy, right? To serve that purpose, there is a multi-coloured backlight spectrum that ranges from green on the left to yellow and red at the centre to pink/purple and blue on the right. You cannot change the backlight colour or have a single colour lighting across, but you have an option to leave it steady or get it to flicker (I wonder why), or simply switch it off. You can also adjust the intensity of the backlight to six different levels.

Despite not being a mechanical keyboard, it is very comfortable to type on

Despite being a gaming keyboard, there are absolutely no programmable keys, and that may be a deal-breaker for some gamers. There are no separate physical multimedia keys either, but several keys double up to perform multiple functions when pressed in conjunction with the function (Fn) key. Personally, I prefer this implementation of the multimedia functions rather than making the keyboard excessively huge with the addition of extra physical keys. There is also a small non-detachable palm rest, a couple of inches broad at most, that feels a bit inadequate to rest your palms even if you don’t have huge hands. Having said that, the keyboard is very comfortable for long gaming or typing sessions. It lets you press up to six keys simultaneously. That should suffice for most gamers, I believe. There was no noticeable delay is response either in the games I played. So there’s nothing to complain about in terms of performance.

Rapoo VPRO V110: Gaming mouse

Moving on to the gaming mouse, it uses an optical sensor that supports a resolution of up to 3200 DPI. The DPI is adjustable at the click of a dedicated button, and you can switch between 1000, 1600, 2400 and 3200 DPI presets as per your comfort level. Each DPI preset has a predetermined backlight colour – red for 1000, blue for 1600, green for 2400 and pink for 3200. The mouse has just the right weight – not too heavy, not too light and fits perfectly in an average sized palm. The rubberised sides provide a good grip. However, it’s only meant for right handed users. The mouse is fairly symmetric and could have been ambidextrous, but for a couple of programmable buttons placed on the left.

The optical gaming mouse lets you switch between 4 DPI settings denoted by different coloured lighting

Thanks to its size and weight, the mouse feels good to handle and maneuvers well during the heated gaming sessions. The clicks feel good too and aren’t too springy as you find in inexpensive mice. During the few hours of CS:GO and other games with this Rapoo VPRO V110 gaming combo, there was absolutely zero tracking off even during fast flicks. I may have come up with a few excuses for missing the odd head-shot, but this mouse never had to take the blame for it. Interestingly, I have been using this mouse for well over a month and it hasn’t gathered any dirt around its Teflon feet. Not sure if it’s the mouse design or my gaming mousepad that deserves credit for this.

Rapoo VPRO V110: Price and verdict

Now comes the all important question – how much would this gaming combo set you back by? The answer – not much. The Rapoo VPRO V110 gaming keyboard and mouse combo can be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 2,899, or even better on Amazon India for just Rs 2,289. That is an excellent price for what you get. Add to that a 3-year manufacturer warranty and you have a great deal on your hands. Yes, it does lack a few features that you expect from gaming keyboards, but at this price point most of them can be ignored, and there is very little to complain about its performance. Also, if you were to look beyond gaming, this keyboard is a pleasure to type on for long hours with minimal finger fatigue, and the adjustable backlight always helps in dimly lit rooms.

All said and done, if you are looking for an inexpensive gaming keyboard and mouse combo, the Rapoo VPRO V110 is a great option. The 3-years warranty and the fact that the keyboard doubles up as a great companion for long typing hours are added bonuses.

