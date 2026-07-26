Rapoo C500AF Webcam Review: Been seen and heard, in 4K

Even as laptop webcam quality has improved tremendously over the years, it still falls short of what you’d expect in the smartphone era. As someone who spends a lot of time on calls, I often struggle to be noticed in low light conditions or when sitting in a group. The Rapoo C500AF claims to fix this with 2160p 4K UltraHD resolution and a 75° wide-angle lens.

It’s a simple plug-and-play device, no drivers or software are needed. As a Mac user, though, I had to use another USB-C-to-USB-C cable, since the box only includes a USB-A connector, which is useless in my setup unless you have a converter.

The design is simple: a large lens centered on a rectangular body. The camera rotates 360 degrees on its base and has a foldable kickstand you can use to perch it on a laptop screen or stand it on a surface. Simple and practical. There is a privacy cap that you can use when the camera is not in use.

It has a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, which captures voice clearly while killing background noise. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express) It has a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, which captures voice clearly while killing background noise. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)

Once it’s wired in, you just select it in Zoom or Google Meet settings. A tiny LED on the front lights up to confirm it’s active.

The moment I switched from the MacBook camera to the Rapoo C500AF, I noticed the jump in clarity and the wider frame. The image also has a subtle cinematic quality that makes your window stand out on a call. Clarity is excellent with good lighting on your face, and it doesn’t degrade nearly as much in low light as laptop cameras typically do. I remained sharp throughout and interestingly you feel a good depth of field too.

On the flip side, when there was too much natural light on my face, there was a bit of burnout in the image. This seems to be a camera that is made for indoor conditions primarily.

An even better feature is the built-in noise-cancelling microphone, which captures voice clearly while killing background noise, like the ceiling fan in my living room. For anyone running live teaching or music sessions, this is a real plus.

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Autofocus does a good job locking onto the subject, which matters for people like me who move around a lot on long calls. When there’s no subject in frame, though, like when I pan to show my living room, the camera struggles to focus sharply. As soon as a subject reappears, it locks back in.

At Rs 7,499, the Rapoo C500AF is a solid choice for anyone who wants to be seen and heard clearly on video calls. The price makes even more sense for creators, and it’s also worth considering for smaller meeting rooms.