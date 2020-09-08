RAEGR Arc 450 portable charger review: Ideal for Apple Watch users

RAEGR Arc 450 portable charger review

For Apple Watch users it is not unusual to be stuck without charge on the timepiece because you forgot to keep it on charge or, even worse, you forgot the charger for a long trip. So it makes sense to have multiple chargers, maybe even one in your bag all the time. This is where a product like the RAEGR Arc 450 comes in.

So what is the RAEGR Arc 450? Well, it is a portable charger that can charge both your iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. The wireless charging surface can also be used to juice up the AirPods Pro if the watch does not need to be charged.

The device is compact and comes with a USB connector that can be pulled out if needed. On top of the device is the round charging surface for the watch and below is an Apple charging cable that can be pulled out when needed.

The ideal use case is to keep the device plugged into the USB port on your laptop as your phone and watch get charged. However, if you are not near a laptop, then the USB cable too can be pulled out so that you can use a wall charger too.

The only issue I had with this device is that it looks a bit flimsy when you pull out the USB charger, so I would rather keep it locked in unless absolutely necessary.

At Rs 1,999, the RAEGR Arc 450 offers a good value for money option for Apple users. The pricing is good if you consider that the combined cost of these two chargers will be more than double this. But you buy this only if you have an Apple Watch.

