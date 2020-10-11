RAEGR Arc 1350 wireless charging mat review: Works well

he RAEGR Arc 1350 is a slim mat which is powered by a USB-C cable at the back (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

One of the things Apple promised to bring and has been unsuccessful at has been the AirPower charging mat which was supposed to be able to charge different devices like the Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. However, it seemed to have proved to be a tech challenge, especially for a company obsessed with perfection.

However, there are many other companies that have launched charging mats for those with multiple devices that have wireless charging capabilities. We just tested the RAEGR Arc 1350 with these charging zones.

The RAEGR Arc 1350 is a slim mat which is powered by a USB-C cable at the back. It is stylish and fill sit on your work table and blend into the rest of the stuff there. It is also quite lightweight and can easily slip into your laptop bag in case you want to take it for your trip, whenever the pandemic will let us do that.

The RAEGR Arc 1350 has a distinctly curved slot for the Apple Watch in the middle and this area has a magnetic field that keeps the watch in place too. While you will be able to charge easily with regular straps, those using the loop straps will be to adjust the bands to get the base of the watch on the mat.

Flanking this recess are two cooking hob like surfaces where you can place smartphones or even the new AirPods for charging. The ‘hobs’ are apparently anti-skid silicone threads that prevent the phones from sliding off.

The best thing about the RAEGR Arc 1350 is the fact that it automatically between 2.5W, 5W, 7.5W and 10W depending on the device. And this is no mean feat, given that a higher charging voltage and damage a device too.

I tried with the iPhone 11 Pro Max as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and both fully charged within a couple of hours. Even when all three slots were being used, the charging was not impacted in any way. However, this depends on the adapter too. I used a fast charging adapter just to be sure, but a 25W one would suffice.

Priced at Rs 2,999, the RAEGR Arc 1350 is a pretty decent product for those with multiple devices that can be charged wirelessly. If you have just a phone in this category, then it does not make much sense.

