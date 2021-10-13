pTron BassBuds Ultima review: Decent ANC on a budget, but is that enough?

ANC or active noise cancellation is a tough sell when it comes to the budget segment. This is exactly why it is surprising to see the tech come to budget products like the pTron Bassbuds Ultima that we’re reviewing today.

The earbuds cost Rs 1,399 and claim to offer a decent battery life, comfortable design and most importantly an ANC experience at this price. Here’s what we think about these pair of affordable TWS earbuds

pTron BassBuds Ultima: What’s good?

The pTron BassBuds Ultima feature a comfortable fit and are not very heavy either. You can wear them for long hours with ease. However the choice of materials in use really doesn’t feel premium when you’re wearing these earbuds.

The pTron BassBuds Ultima feature the usual stemmed, silicone-tipped design (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The pTron BassBuds Ultima feature the usual stemmed, silicone-tipped design (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

While that doesn’t affect its audio performance, we’re still left with a pair of earbuds that will remind you that these are a budget buy once a while. This includes the classic robotic “power on/power off” sound cues.

These have a pretty standard earbuds design, but an interesting case that now gives you a mini display inside that shows the battery capacity of the earbuds when they’re docked. The case has a USB-C charging port.

The case features a tiny display that relays real-time charging and battery status. (Image Source: The case features a tiny display that relays real-time charging and battery status. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

The earbuds sound nice though, which really took me by surprise. While it isn’t the richest sound output, tracks heard on the pTron BassBuds Ultima don’t sound very flat either, something I have experienced with more budget earbuds than I can count.

Vocal and instrumental-heavy tracks like ‘My Immortal’ by Evanescence and ‘Tere Jeya Hor Dista’ by The Yellow Diary sound decent and have a depth to them that’s great at this price point.

The earbuds also have a decent bass punch to them, evident on tracks like ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons and ‘3:59 am’ by Divine, where vocals aren’t overpowered by deep bass, giving you an overall enjoyable experience.

The ANC mode on the earbuds is no gimmick and can easily cancel out ambient sounds like gushing winds and the fan. However, traffic may be too much of a challenge and the included transparency mode doesn’t really make much of a difference in real life use-cases.

Even at this price, the case thankfully comes with a USB-C port on the back. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) Even at this price, the case thankfully comes with a USB-C port on the back. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Battery Life was alright on the earbuds and depending on your usage and volume levels you should be able to make the earbuds and case together last for about a week.

pTron BassBuds Ultima: What’s not good?

For it’s price the pTron BassBuds doesn’t get a bunch of things wrong, but one aspect that could be improved is the gesture implementation which felt awkward and unreliable on the tiny touch-based controls which will also take some getting used to. For instance, a double tap on the right earbud takes you to the previous track (while the right side is usually associated with the next track). Unfortunately, there isn’t a companion app to customise or disable these either.

I also often faced frequent disconnections on my paired phone, the OnePlus 9R every once in a while. Strangely, these would last for about two seconds before reconnecting on its own, and only took place when nothing was playing on the earbuds.

Microphone quality was also average and comparable to a lot of other budget earbuds, with parties on the other end complaining of muffled voices and echoing frequently. We’d use these only for music and media, not for calls.

Verdict: Should you buy the pTron BassBuds Ultima?

If you’re on a super tight budget and absolutely want a pair of budget earbuds with ANC at this price, the pTron BassBuds Ultima are an option to consider. They give good sound and have a fair ANC experience coupled with good battery life and a USB-C port. However if ANC is not a big deal to you, you may find better options in the same segment.