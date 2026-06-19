Primebook 2 Max review: PrimeOS powers this ‘affordable’ Android laptop

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Google’s Android, arguably the world’s most popular operating system and the platform powering most smartphones and tablets, has struggled to gain traction on laptops. This surprised me and made me wonder why consumers still choose Windows-based notebooks. One reason is that Android-powered laptops remain few and far between.

As a user, I have tried to make an Android tablet a workable computer, but it simply didn’t measure up to the notebook I wished it were. That’s where the Primebook 2 Max steps in, a notebook designed by an Indian company. The device feels like a proper notebook, complete with a keyboard, with PrimeOS ironing out Android’s shortcomings into a more dependable computing experience.

I spent a few days using the Primebook 2 Max as my primary computer, and here’s what my experience was like.

What: Primebook 2 Max| Price: Rs 32,990

The hardware is nothing exceptional but it does the job well. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express) The hardware is nothing exceptional but it does the job well. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express)

A mostly plastic build and far from being ultraportable

The Primebook 2 Max has a fairly standard design. It’s an old-fashioned notebook made from chunky plastic. The 15-inch screen inevitably gives it a fairly large footprint, and at 1.6 kg, it is far from ultraportable. However, as a device intended primarily for home or office use, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Although the keyboard is spacious, I didn’t like the typing experience. (image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express) Although the keyboard is spacious, I didn’t like the typing experience. (image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express)

Personally, I would rather carry a notebook such as the MacBook Neo or the MacBook Air, given that I travel frequently for work. That being said, I am not the target audience for the Primebook 2 Max, as it is designed primarily for students and first-time users. One advantage of a notebook like this is the improved ergonomics offered by its larger keyboard and bigger screen.

Connectivity is fairly basic, but you do get three USB 2.0 Type-A ports and two USB Type-C ports. Aside from that, there’s a microSD card slot for memory expansion and a good old-fashioned 3.5mm audio jack. Charging is via the compact 36W power adapter included in the box. Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi are also supported.

Anti-glare display and large keyboard

The 15.6-inch display is surprisingly good. It features a Full HD IPS panel with an anti-glare coating, making it very comfortable to use in everyday situations. There’s plenty of screen real estate for multitasking and split-screen workflows, while photos, presentations, and videos look excellent, with rich and vivid colours. However, there’s no touchscreen option.

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The stereo speakers aren’t particularly impressive for music, but they are clear enough for video calls and online meetings. Meanwhile, the 1080p webcam captures detailed, well-balanced video, though a bit of noise starts to appear as lighting conditions dim.

The PrimeBook 2 Max is aimed at students and first time PC users. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express) The PrimeBook 2 Max is aimed at students and first time PC users. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express)

Although the keyboard is large, with a spacious layout and full-sized keys, I didn’t find it particularly comfortable to type on. At least, that was what I felt after using the notebook for several days. The typing experience is nowhere near as refined as the MacBook Neo, for example. The keyboard feels shallow, and the keys are a bit too bouncy for my liking. It’s certainly usable, but I wouldn’t recommend it to students, especially those who need to spend long hours writing papers. The same goes for the trackpad. While it offers a large surface area, I found it inaccurate in everyday use, often failing to register clicks properly.

PrimeOS has a lot of potential

While the Primebook 2 Max doesn’t feature a cutting-edge processor, the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, delivers a solid experience. In general, the notebook feels more than fast enough for everyday tasks. In fact, it often feels more responsive than budget Windows laptops with Intel processors, which tend to slow down as workload becomes demanding.

The Primebook 2 Max surprised me with its battery life. On average, I was getting around 12 hours of battery backup. That puts it behind laptops featuring Intel processors, but you can still comfortably get through a typical workday on a single charge and have some power left for the commute home. However, the supplied 36W Type-C power adapter takes around 2 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge the notebook, which is longer than expected.

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PrimeAGNT is an agentic AI assistant that can perform actions on your behalf, including opening apps and handling a variety of automated tasks. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express) PrimeAGNT is an agentic AI assistant that can perform actions on your behalf, including opening apps and handling a variety of automated tasks. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express)

But here’s the interesting part: this notebook is powered by PrimeOS 3.0, which is based on Android 15. It’s clear that the makers have taken inspiration from Windows and tried to bring certain elements of the desktop experience to PrimeOS. It shows. The overall experience is far better than what you typically get on a tablet, which often feels like a half-baked experience.

While using the Primebook 2 Max, I often felt I was using a Windows notebook. You can snap two apps, pin them, and even open and layer multiple apps simultaneously. The OS also offers the ability to hide the taskbar, adjust touchpad settings, and use a dedicated task manager that provides an overview of your system and running apps. You also get support for several Windows-style shortcuts integrated into PrimeOS.

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As I said before, PrimeOS does have elements that you won’t find on an Android tablet, which is why users often struggle to turn a tablet into a laptop replacement. That being said, the Primebook 2 Max does provide an experience closer to that of a Windows laptop, but there are still areas where the experience feels rough and needs improvement. In particular, while the notebook feels like a step up from a tablet in many ways, there are still some elements where a traditional Windows laptop experience wins me over.

The notebook is powered by PrimeOS, which is based on Android. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express) The notebook is powered by PrimeOS, which is based on Android. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ The Indian Express)

I would also like to add that the notebook supports Cloud PC, which basically lets you access a Linux environment through the cloud for more demanding tasks. It works, but you definitely won’t get the same experience that a Windows PC delivers.

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So, should you buy the Primebook 2 Max?

It depends on what type of user you are. This isn’t what I would call a Windows PC killer, but it is a practical alternative. It’s fast enough for general productivity tasks and offers decent ergonomics. It’s a basic notebook that combines the strengths of Android with some clever touches you would typically find on Windows laptops.

It’s easy to overlook its imperfections (I wish it had better app support) when the price is right, and the Primebook 2 Max falls into that category. It’s meant for casual use, and depending on what you’re looking for, it offers good looks and delivers decent performance for someone who is familiar with Android but wants a Windows-style notebook experience.