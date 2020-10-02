Poco X3 review: This is the best Poco so far

The Poco X3 is a big phone and hence can get slightly uncomfortable to use if you have small hands. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

With the X series, Poco seems to be aiming to offer powerful smartphones at affordable pricing to Indian consumers. Poco X2, a good example of this strategy. It is one of the best devices to get under the price tag of Rs 20,000. It offers powerful performance, but without compromising on other important departments like camera, design, and battery. The successor and the newest addition to the lineup, the Poco X3 follows the same footsteps.

I have used each and every Poco device to date and the Poco X3 is the best of them all, so far. Best not just in terms of performance (USP of all Poco phones) but also camera and design.

In this review, we will take an in-depth look at the Poco X3 and tell you the good and bad about the smartphone. Also, whether this should be your next smartphone.

Poco X3 price in India: Starts at Rs 16,999

Poco X3 specifications: 6.67-inch Full HD+ display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor | 64MP Sony IMX 682 quad camera | up to 8GB RAM | up to 128GB of internal storage | 120hz refresh rate | 20MP selfie camera | 6000mAh battery | 33W MMT fast charging | side-mounted fingerprint sensor

This review features the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Shadow Gray variant of the Poco X3.

Poco X3: What is good and not so good

As it’s a Poco phone, let’s start by looking at the performance. Well, just like any other Poco device, there are no complaints in this department. I used the Poco X3 as my primary device and at no point did the phone slow down. It is a breeze to multitask using the Poco X3, despite several apps running in the background, the phone never lagged. Switching between apps from Facebook to WhatsApp to Twitter to Gmail is very smooth. All kinds of games like subway Surfer, Temple Run and Asphalt 9 also ran smoothly.

The Poco X3’s performance is top-notch. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) The Poco X3’s performance is top-notch. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

While playing the racing game, the reds and blues looked vibrant. The viewing angles are also good for a phone priced so low. The massive 6.67 inches screen gets pretty bright indoors and also offers a pleasant viewing experience. Under the scorching sun, the Poco X3 screen looks dull even at the maximum level.

The Poco X3 is a big phone and hence can get slightly uncomfortable to use if you have small hands. Another area which I feel could have been better is the weight. It feels extremely heavy in the hands and will require you to use both hands.

The phone is bulky and difficult to use in one hand. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) The phone is bulky and difficult to use in one hand. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Poco X3 will not disappoint. The phone includes a quad-camera setup at the back and the module looks unique in design. Poco has had a good track record of bringing new designs for consumers and the X3 is no different. The phone stands out in the crowded space in terms of design. This one too includes the fingerprint sensor on the side that unlocks the phone in the blink of an eye.

The Poco X3 is capable of capturing stunning pictures with a good amount of detail and accurate colours. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) The Poco X3 is capable of capturing stunning pictures with a good amount of detail and accurate colours. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

In low-light too the Poco X3 manages to capture as many details as possible. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) In low-light too the Poco X3 manages to capture as many details as possible. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Poco X3 daylight camera sample (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Poco X3 daylight camera sample (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Photos shot with the Poco X3 look crisp (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) Photos shot with the Poco X3 look crisp (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

The Poco X3 manages to capture good details in portrait shots. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) The Poco X3 manages to capture good details in portrait shots. (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

The Poco X3 captures good colours (Express Photo: Sneha Saha) The Poco X3 captures good colours (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

The Poco X3 is capable of capturing stunning pictures with a good amount of detail and accurate colours. Be it in good light or low-light the camera manages to capture as many details as possible. The warm tone in the pictures look amazing and will not require you to add filters or edit them before putting them on social media. Just like Xiaomi phones, the Poco X3 also captures stunning portrait shots with sharp edges and background properly blurred out. Macro is where the phone can get better with a future software update. The phone also manages to capture details in portrait selfies.

(Express Photo: Sneha Saha) (Express Photo: Sneha Saha)

Another highlight of the Poco X3 is its battery. The phone offers a long-lasting battery life and took me about two days to drain out fully. Given it’s a big 6000mAh battery, the phone takes close to two hours to charge completely.

Should you buy the Poco X3?

Yes, if you are looking for a smartphone that can offer smooth performance, can handle multitasking well, deliver a good gaming experience, with good looks and captures stunning pictures in most lighting scenarios, the Poco X3 is a good phone to consider. The only condition is that you will need to handle a phone as heavy as 215 grams. Well, if you have the Poco X2, stick to it. In my opinion, the Poco X2 is still one of the best phones under Rs 20,000 in India right now.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd