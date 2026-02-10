Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000

In the sea of bulky phones, a slimmer, shinier phone appears to be the ultimate choice. I have tried all kinds of devices in the last few years, but I have grown to like smartphones that are nimble yet easy on the eyes.

Poco, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, recently launched their latest device named the POCO M8 5G, and I was the ‘Fortunate Son’ (a Credence reference, if you know what I mean) to review it. The brand has squeezed in a tonne of features in the budget segment device. Who could have thought? Well, apparently they did, and the M8 is a power-packed device with prices starting at Rs 18,999.

Design

When it comes to the device, it has a flowing and sleek finish. It is only 7.35 mm thick and is as lightweight as a feather. At 178 gms, it is way lighter compared to its peers currently available in the market. It has curved edges, offering a clean-cut and elegant touch. It also has a good grip, and not once did it slip away.

The Black glass on the Poco M8 5G, as seen above has a two-tone finish. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The Black glass on the Poco M8 5G, as seen above has a two-tone finish. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Well, the back glass has a two-tone finish, matte and gloss, which makes it eye candy. The device is available in three colourways, and I got the most standout colour, green. However, the device has a slight tendency to register my fingerprint smudges on the back glass. Popular belief says slim devices lack character, but this smartphone proves the opposite.

Display

It’s rare for a single feature to stand out in a budget phone, but the Poco M8’s 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display doesn’t just feel adequate; it feels near perfect. The display has a rich colour spectrum, something usually spotted on premium devices. The Poco M8 is legible even under direct sunlight, as it comes with a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Well, at least I don’t need to squint at the screen on a hot sunny day. It has minimal bezels which barely intrude, allowing for a pleasant experience while watching movies or shows.

The 6.77-inch display has a rich colour spectrum, something usually spotted on premium devices. The Poco M8 is legible even under direct sunlight( Image: The The 6.77-inch display has a rich colour spectrum, something usually spotted on premium devices. The Poco M8 is legible even under direct sunlight( Image: The Indian Express / Ajay Hanje)

The quality impression is enhanced by the curved edges, and normal use results in little distortion along the sides. Whether watching movies or playing light games, media consumption is joyful. If you often view high-quality video, you will note that the experience on streaming services that offer HDR content is limited owing to the lack of HDR support.

The twin stereo speakers are sufficiently loud, something I was not expecting. On the privacy front, the in-display fingerprint reader is dependable and quick.

Performance and software

The Poco M8 5G features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM. The daily performance is satisfactory, handling messaging, browsing, and video streaming without any lag. The device warms up slightly during gaming; it can handle heavy games at lower settings and works well with light games.

Another snag was that it still operates on Android 15-based HyperOS 2, while all the other smartphone manufacturers have moved to Android 16. Poco promises four years of software updates and six years of security patches, enhancing long-term usability. The animations and UI navigation on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 are still fluid. There are plenty of customisation options for the home and lock screens, icons, and tiles.

The Poco M8 5G is only 7.35 mm thick and still packs a punch and ample battery to last you a day with moderate use. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje ) The Poco M8 5G is only 7.35 mm thick and still packs a punch and ample battery to last you a day with moderate use. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje )

Battery life is one of its notable strengths, featuring a 5,520 mAh battery that lasts over a day under regular usage, even with intensive tasks; the phone doesn’t take a strong hit and discharges at a slow pace. Well, I charged it and used it for two days on average. Charging is also efficient with a 45W wired charger, reaching full capacity in just over an hour and providing over 50 per cent in 30 minutes. Overall, the Poco M8 5G balances performance, battery life, and software features effectively, despite some clutter from pre-installed applications.

Photography on Poco M8

Camera performance of the Poco M8 5G is modest, featuring a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, with a 20 MP front camera. In well-lit conditions, the main camera provides good enough details and contrasts, but colours can be inconsistent, oscillating between natural and slightly oversaturated. Highlights can be overexposed in difficult scenes, compromising balance.

The Poco M8 5G can last a whole day on a single charge, and with the help of a 45W charger gets juiced up fast. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) The Poco M8 5G can last a whole day on a single charge, and with the help of a 45W charger gets juiced up fast. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

The lack of an ultra-wide camera is a drawback, especially as competitors offer this feature in a similar price category. Digital zoom up to 2x maintains exposure and colour consistency. Daylight selfies reveal decent detail; however, skin tones may lack accuracy. Low-light selfies exhibit grains and softness.

Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje) Image sample (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)

While video recording supports up to 4K at 30 fps, stabilisation is lacking, resulting in shaky footage during handheld use. Overall, the camera delivers reliable results suited for casual users but may not meet the expectations of a photographer.

Final Verdict

The Poco M8 5G is made for consistency, offering a sleek phone, big screen, and smooth display, with a strong battery life and long-term software support. For someone seeking a no-frills 5G phone for Rs 20,000 or lower with ease of use rather than innovation, the Poco M8 5G can be a good choice. The Poco M8 5G succeeds at being consistent with its performance, basic needs, and expectations at the lowest cost. Despite the lacklustre cameras and the older generation software, as well as bloatware, the Poco M8 5G could be ideal for students, first-timers, and casual users.