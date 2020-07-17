Poco M2 Pro review: Redmi Note 9 Pro with little tweaks that matter

The flashy design looks unique (Express photo; Sneha Saha) The flashy design looks unique (Express photo; Sneha Saha)

Poco separated itself from Xiaomi earlier this year to form an “independent” identity. Poco, however, still borrows Xiaomi’s MIUI software, distribution, service channels and this time a full smartphone itself.

Just as its ideology Poco’s product lineup looks quite confusing to me but it is still trying hard to sustain and make a place for itself in an already crowded industry. I say confusing because Poco M2 Pro is actually the Redmi Note 9 Pro with little tweaks here and there that matter.

If I look back at Poco’s journey, with the Poco F1 it tried to bridge the gap between mid-range and flagship smartphones by bringing the Snapdragon 800 processor under Rs 25,000. Then came the Poco X2 which in my opinion is still one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Now when Poco fans were expecting the Poco F2 to finally arrive in India, the company brings a brand new M series to attract consumers looking for a powerful smartphone under Rs 15,000 price bracket.

On paper, the Poco M2 Pro looks promising (if we forget the fact that it’s more or less the Redmi Note 9 Pro) and one of the best in the price point but how does it perform in real life usage? I used the Poco M2 Pro for about 10 days and here’s what I think about this affordable Poco phone.

Poco M2 Pro price in India: 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage)

Poco M2 Pro specifications: 6.67-inch FHD+ display | Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection | 16MP front camera | 48MP AI quad rear camera | 5000mAh battery | side-mounted fingerprint sensor | 33W fast charging support

What’s good and not good

When I opened the well-packaged Poco M2 Pro box it reminded me of the dual-tone Pixel design that is flashy. The flashy glassy back looks unique but attracts fingerprints very easily that has to be wiped frequently. You will surely need a transparent cover that comes with the box. I like the fact that Poco M2 Pro doesn’t look like any other smartphone in the price segment, It stands out from the crowd.

The square-shaped quad-camera module is slightly smaller than the Redmi Note 9 Pro. It looks neat. Similar to the Poco X2 this one too includes the fingerprint sensor on the side and is very quick at unlocking the device.

Poco has always focused on delivering good quality products and the M2 Pro is an example of this.

The phone is well built and feels sturdy in the hands. It fits perfectly in my hand and is easy to use with just one hand. It, however, is on the heavier side, could be due to the massive 5000mAh battery, which is one of the best things about the Poco M2 Pro.

The M2 Pro handles my heavy usage very well and lasts more than a day for me. The icing on the cake is the 33W fast-charging support that comes bundled. The charger manages to juice up the phone fully in slightly more than an hour, which is fairly good for me.

While the battery offers great performance, I feel the Poco M2 Pro struggles in multi-tasking. I used the M2 Pro as my primary device for around 10 days, meaning I did use the phone for my daily activities like calls, WhatsApp messages, emails, browsing social media, and more. Overall the phone feels smooth but lags when too many apps run in the background or when I tried doing too many things at once.

Well, this doesn’t mean the Poco M2 Pro can’t handle all the basic day-to-day work, it can. It’s just not very fast when you try to do too many things on the device. The phone manages to handle light games like subway surfer and Temple Run 2 but when it comes to Asphalt 9 it slows down slightly.

Screen is another area where I feel Poco could have been better. It’s dull and reflective. Indoors, the display looks good but not so much in outdoors under the scorching Kolkata sun.

Besides the little improvements that I would have liked to see in the Poco M2 Pro, the camera impresses me quite a bit.

The phone clicks lovely, detailed pictures in daylight. The Pro colour mode is something I really like. It’s similar to Realme’s Chroma Boost. So, if you like pictures that look vibrant you are going to enjoy this mode a lot.

The macro camera could have been better though. The phone clicks decent shots in macro mode but misses out on details. The colours, however, look pretty good. Ultra-wide pictures overall look good only if not zoomed in a lot for details.

The night mode is another area where the phone could have been better. Pictures clicked in low-light lack details and also colours. Most of them look grainy.

Who should buy Poco M2

Overall, the Poco M2 Pro is a well-packaged phone. This phone is ideal for those looking for a smartphone under Rs 15,000 (base variant) that offers decent performance and great battery life, captures stunning pictures in most lighting conditions, and looks unique. Oh, it is also for people tired of ads.

