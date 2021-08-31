PlayGo BH47 review: Not your average ‘budget’ ANC headphones

From earbuds to over the ear headphones, every audio brand is gradually turning to a feature that has always been relevant, but is becoming more of a necessity with work-from-home becoming the new normal – Active Noise Cancellation, or ANC.

One of the newer brands that has jumped on the ANC bandwagon is PlayGo. Their BH47 headphones aim to hit the sweet spot between price and features at the same time competing with players like JBL and Sony.

While ANC helps, it doesn’t guarantee an overall good experience, and that too is an argument provided the ANC is actually good. So, does the PlayGo BH47 manage to tick other boxes along with ANC to make a solid overall product? We think so, and here’s why.

PlayGo BH47: What’s good?

ANC: Straight off the bat, the noise cancellation on the PlayGo BH47 headphones is amazing for the price. A flick of the dedicated ANC switch immediately cuts off ambient sounds like a ceiling fan to absolute silence. It will still not cut out traffic on a busy street but the buzz in a busy office, the drone of an air conditioner and similar noise-makers are as good as gone.

Active Noise Cancellation is surprisingly good on the PlayGo BH47 headphones. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) Active Noise Cancellation is surprisingly good on the PlayGo BH47 headphones. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Design and comfort: The funky looking PlayGo BH47 does a good job of not going overboard with its design and not appearing too bland either. The ear cushions here are also really soft and while they may get a little sweaty after long hours of use on warmer days, you shouldn’t face any kind of discomfort during lengthy sessions.

They also justify their over-the-ear nature and will cover an average sized ear completely without appearing big enough to feel out of proportion on someone’s head. The buttons are well done here and not too tiny or large; they’re easy to find and press too. Extra brownie points for a bundled AUX cable that features one L-shaped end and an in-line microphone.

The PlayGo BH47 feature large and comfortable ear cushions, making them ideal for long use. (Image Source: The PlayGo BH47 feature large and comfortable ear cushions, making them ideal for long use. (Image Source: The Indian Express / Chetan Nayak)

Sound quality: Thanks to its fairly balanced signature, the PlayGo BH47 doesn’t end up being another pair of headphones that blasts bass and doesn’t do justice to higher frequencies. We experienced crisp vocals and decent instrument separation, making this a good pair of headphones for most people and not just bassheads. Our testing included a few bollywood chartbusters, and an abundance of classic rock from bands like AC/DC and Kasabian along with some electro mixes like the soundtrack from Cyberpunk 2077.

The 40mm drivers also keep the sound output rich and not feeling either flat or distorted, even at higher volumes. Speaking of volume, the headphones can go pretty high and while you shouldn’t be listening to usual tracks at such levels, the higher steps may be handy when you have an audio file with low volume or a poor quality voice recording on your hands.

The 40mm drivers also keep the sound output rich and not feeling either flat or distorted. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The 40mm drivers also keep the sound output rich and not feeling either flat or distorted. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Connectivity: The PlayGo gets the basics right for headphones in this segment, including Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity along with AUX support. However, it edges out some competitors with its multi-point connection feature that lets you pair the headphones to two devices, say your phone and laptop, allowing quick switching between the two when needed.

Battery Life: The PlayGo BH47 features a decent amount of battery life and can last for about 20 hours with ANC and more if you don’t use noise cancellation. A single charge can get you from a couple of days to a whole week depending on your usage.

PlayGo BH47: What’s not good?

Charging: Despite all its perks, the PlayGo BH47 comes with a dated MicroUSB port, which unfortunately means you will have to carry either a separate MicroUSB cable or the AUX cable on longer trips. This also translates to a slightly long three hours for a full charge of the headphones.

The PlayGo BH47 headphones come with a MicroUSB charging port and a 3.5mm AUX port as well. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak) The PlayGo BH47 headphones come with a MicroUSB charging port and a 3.5mm AUX port as well. (Image Source: The Indian Express/ Chetan Nayak)

Verdict: Should you get the PlayGo BH47?

If you’re trying to keep your headphone-buying budget under Rs 7,000, the PlayGo BH47 are a great pair of headphones to consider. They don’t disappoint with their sound or design, and for the price you pay, you get above average comfort and really good noise cancellation. Moreover, a decently balanced sound signature means you can enjoy all kinds of music or media on these headphones.