Pioneer DMH-Z6350BT review: The perfect infotainment system for your car

When it comes to car audio accessories one of the only brands that comes to one’s mind is Pioneer. The brand has been providing car owners with audio accessories from stereo sets to bass tubes for a long time. I still remember a time when we used to use a Pioneer stereo set along with a disc changer to jam to tunes while travelling. However, the company has also matured and taken out sets that work in tandem with your mobile phone.

The Pioneer DMH-Z6350BT is a touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with capabilities like wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, it also comes with Alexa integration. Here we will be taking a look at if the DMH-Z6350BT is any good and if you should spare the Rs 49,990 to get it for your car or not.

A lot of people with expensive cars have pre-installed Double Din touchscreen infotainment systems. However, if you are looking for an affordable model or already have one, the chances are highly unlikely that you would get a good touchscreen system in it. The DMH-Z6350BT is one such system that comes with a number of premium features, including some that you would not even find in infotainment systems of expensive cars.

Pioneer DMH-Z6350BT review: What is good?

The system has a 6.8-inch display, which sat snug inside of my car’s infotainment bay. “Well too snug, as I had to reach a bit inside of the dash lip to control the volume or call up the voice assistant.” But the overall touch responsiveness and the brightness made up for all of these shortcomings.

The installation process was quite easy as the unit snaps inside of the system bay with a single wire connection to power the set.

One of the major selling points of the system is its ability to wirelessly project Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The only car that comes to my mind having this feature is the Kia Sonet. This was the first time I used the feature and it managed to impress. I did not have to carry a spare set of cables to enable the feature with my phone. Though it did eat up a lot of my device’s battery.

The interface for Android Auto and CarPlay are the exact same as the wired one. And the UI is pretty smooth with no hiccups caused due to wireless transmission. Even the voice assistants worked perfectly. I personally preferred the CarPlay side of the things a bit more due to the ingenuity of the UI. But the Android side was also decent.

Another feature that caught my eye during the review was its Alexa integration. It just worked like a normal Echo device at your home would. Asking it to play songs, call people, search for something on the internet, or listen to the news was a breeze. I could even use it to control my room’s smart lighting from within the car. The only drawback I felt was that the system required a constant data connection for which I used a JioFi, as I like to save my phone’s battery. A SIM card slot for data connection would have been highly appreciated.

I found the system’s UI to be a bit confusing, with all of the custom options provided, even with CarPlay or Android Auto turned on. It might be a good UI for many, but I feel for the driver who has to have his eyes on the road, there are just too many options to fidget around with.

Even though you cannot do much about the system UI, you can still customise it according to your preference with the CarAVAssist App. This app lets users customise the background of the UI, browse the web, get real-time updates and much more.

The car I tested out the system on has four-door panel speakers along with a base level bass-tube in the back. All of these were connected to the unit via an amplifier spliced in. With all of these connections and the infotainment system running Android Auto wirelessly, I did not seem to get any sort of latency with music playback or even while taking calls. The system is quite responsive and was able to catch the signal and relay it directly without a differentiable delay.

The sound output was quite crisp and the system was able to deliver powerful bass. On the company presets the bass is a bit on the higher side, which did cause some words in bass-heavy songs to get muddled. However, you can go into the custom presets to dial the bass setting down a bit to get the perfect tone. The sound output is completely customisable and you can set it to your taste.

The audio output also seemed to have a much clearer wavelength, when compared to a stock Maruti system running in the same car. It just sounds better with the third-party DMH-Z6350BT, compared to the stock. The sound profiles with the system seemed to be perfectly calibrated. You can either be out and about with friends dancing on loud Punjabi music or be completely silent while you drive through the night calmly listening to Riders On The Storm, and you will have one of the best in-car listening experiences.

The navigation can be thrown up on the screen using CarPlay or Android Auto and it perfectly directs you through the way. The system is connected with the car lights so that it can turn the map colours to be comfortable on your eyes.

As an additional bonus, if your car has a reverse camera or you get one installed, the DMH-Z6350BT can also throw up the image from the sensor on your display. This comes somewhat handy but is not a feature that is a make or break.

Pioneer DMH-Z6350BT review: Should you buy?

Overall at Rs 49,990, this might seem like an expensive deal to many. However, considering all of the features that it includes and the cost of your vehicle, it does not seem as far-fetched to spend this much on an infotainment system that you would drive with for the foreseen future. It is something I would recommend that you take a look at before making your decision. And if your car has a bigger dash take a look at the larger DMH-ZS9350BT, which is priced at Rs 79,990.

