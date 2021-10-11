Philips TAB7305 soundbar review: Angular looks meet crisp, punchy sound

The Philips TAB7305 soundbar comes in a two-piece setup, with a dedicated woofer. It also comes with a number of ways to tune the sound to your liking, edgy looks and a range of input modes. However, would we pay Rs 16,990 for it? Perhaps yes, and here’s why.

What the Philips TAB7305 gets right is a number of things. The first of these, one that’s noticeable right out the L-shaped box it comes in, is the angular, parallelogram-like design, something that carries over from the soundbar to even the remote control. These sleek looks help the soundbar maintain its own identity, instead of vanishing and becoming just an extension of your TV.

The sound is unsurprisingly good and you can get crispy dialogues as well as thumping music out of the soundbar-subwoofer combination. They also connect wirelessly to each other, leaving you with just one cable to worry about on the subwoofer. There is also support for wall mounting like most soundbars and you have a mount setup included in the box.

Individual volume controls for both the soundbar and subwoofer on the remote make tuning the sound to one’s personal preferences very easy. Switching between a bass-heavy output for a Hip-Hop marathon run or a more vocal-focused output for the next episode of one’s favourite show is as easy as turning the volume up/down on the soundbar and subwoofer separately.

There’s also a dedicated button on the remote that lets you switch between four presets, two tuned for bass and two for treble.

For those of you who don’t want to use the dedicated remote there is an HDMI ARC port on the back too. The capacitive controls on the top right of the soundbar are a nice touch as well, even though you may not use them a lot.

This is also a 300W sound system (160W soundbar, 140W subwoofer) and packs plenty of power for anything from your computer table to a proper home-theater setup (which is where it would truly shine). The 2.1 channel soundbar also supports Dolby Audio.

Connectivity options are good and users can choose between AUX, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, and an optical port. The Bluetooth connectivity is also pretty reliable and there are no drops as long as you’re in range.

There isn’t anything that the soundbar gets wrong. If we were to nitpick, however, a small display indicator besides the four-part LEDs would have been nice and more helpful than the guesswork you have to do with the lights.

Verdict: Should you get the Philips TAB7305?

At the price you pay, what you’re getting is good sound, a 300W output, a great design, lots of ports and a handy remote. This is a solid buy and a great addition to most settings if this is within your budget range. Better still, if you make the purchase during the festive season, you may even be able to save some more money.