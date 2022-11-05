Philips Straightener 7000 series review: Stylish design with better control 

Finding the right hair straightener can be a challenge at times. You want something that does the job without burning your hair. Also, most hair straighteners do not offer a temperature control option. The only one that I’ve used which does — to my knowledge — is the Dyson Corrale, which comes at a fairly premium price. But temperature control is now an option with the new Philips Straightness 7000 series. The model number I used is BHS732/00, which is priced at Rs 9,995. Philips has started introducing more premium hair styling tools in India. And some of this is presumably meant to cater to the audience that wants a Dyson-branded product, but perhaps can’t or doesn’t wish to spend as much. But is the Philips Straightener 7000 the right choice? Here’s my experience.

Philips Straightener 7000 series (BHS732/10) review: What’s good, how does it work?

The Philips Straightener 7000 comes in Navy Blue colour and has ‘Mineral Ionic ThermoShield’ technology, meant to ensure your hair does not get damaged with regular use of the product. The plates, the product details say, are infused with argan oil, which helps reduce hair damage.

I always use a heat protectant serum or spray on my hair when using any heating tool — be it my Dyson AirWrap or even a regular straightener. However, during the period I had this straightener for review, I was out of such hair care products. However, my hair was not damaged post using this. I used the straightener at a high temperature of 210 degrees celsius on most occasions. When I used it, I had shoulder-length hair, and I found I could achieve the results I wanted in 10-15 minutes. I do want to mention that I have very thin and frizzy hair. Women with longer and thicker hair might find it takes a bit longer to complete their look.

I also found that the hair largely remained in shape till the next day, something which doesn’t typically happen for me when I use just blow-dry and set it. With this Philips 7000 series straightener, I could get it to be flatter and tamer.

What I really liked about the straightener is the ability to control the temperature. The maximum temperature you can get is 230 degrees Celsius. The straightener comes with a dedicated on/off button, another button which automatically sets the temperature to 210 degrees, and a knob to control the temperature. The buttons are not cheap or wobbly, and the overall look and feel of this is premium, compared to some of Philips’ more affordable straighteners.

It also comes with a grey-coloured and stylish pouch which you can use to store the product when travelling. I’ve travelled with this twice now and it certainly does it make convenient to pack the product.

But perhaps the best and most important feature of the straightener is that it automatically shuts off after 30 minutes. This is critical because sometimes when I’m getting dressed, I do my hair at the end, and often walk out of the room without remembering if I unplugged the device.

Philips Straightener 7000 series (BHS732/10) review: Verdict

Get this hair straightener if you don’t mind paying the premium and don’t have the budget to buy an expensive product. Philips Straightener 7000 is a premium product, with better control and will at least ensure you are not damaging your hair too much. Philips also has another option in the series, which costs Rs 6,995 with similar features, so you can consider that as well.