Philips Sneaker Cleaner review: A surprisingly useful gadget I didn’t know I needed

One thing that bothered me constantly during my recent trip to North Kerala was how my sneakers kept getting dirty. Although I knew I would be travelling to Wayanad during monsoons, I couldn’t get away from the fact that I had to be on foot to explore the beauty of the Western Ghats. I didn’t think of carrying an extra pair of shoes nor did I have a professional solution that would clean my sneakers.

And honestly who would think of carrying a shoe cleaner kit on a leisure trip? Not carrying a shoe cleaner was a big mistake and I paid the price. I washed the sneakers with soap and it stained my shoes permanently. I wish somebody had told me about the Philips Sneaker Cleaner before, an easy-to-use device that cleans your shoes of scuffs, dirt marks and stains.

I have been using this handy gadget for a few days and can tell you it’s worth the money. Here’s my review of the Philips Sneaker Cleaner that you probably didn’t realise you needed in your life until now.

Key specifications

Speed: 500RPM

Weight: 0.35kg

Battery life: Up to 80 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Included accessories: 3 brushes, 4 AA batteries

Price: Rs 2,595

This compact handheld device is lightweight in design (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Why do you need to invest in shoe cleaners?

Keeping sneakers clean can be a challenge for someone like me who has different pairs of shoes for different occasions. I don’t call myself a sneaker collector but maybe I am headed in that direction. Anyways, our shoes do get dirty whether you walk on the street or go for a run in the morning.

Although I am not a sneaker expert, I know there are cleaners, kits and wipes available in the market to make your sneakers look like new. In fact, some of the home solutions don’t cost much but you don’t know how they will react, considering every sneaker is made of a different material ranging from canvas to nubuck and doesn’t usually come cheap.

Ideally, when you look for sneaker cleaners, remember that not all solutions are safe to use on every type of finish, so it is best to check product details to avoid damaging any of your precious pairs.

The cordless sneaker cleaner comes with four AA batteries, brush attachments, and a handy instruction manual for how to use the device. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

My experience with Philips Sneaker Cleaner

I knew about premium wipes and brushes for sneakers but had no clue you could also buy a battery-operated and portable sneaker cleaner. The device comes with three kinds of brushes and runs on AA batteries, which are easily replaceable.

In terms of design, the sneaker cleaner looks like a hair dryer, making it lightweight and comfortable to carry. It weighs just 35o grams and even comes with IPX5 water water-resistance rating.

The device has a three-tone navy blue, black finish and yellow finish as if I am using a premium device, and you can easily tell this sneaker cleaner means business. There is a single physical button for turning the cleaner on and off. The four batteries are placed at the bottom of the handle. A travel case would have added a nice touch, making it easy to carry with you, especially if you are a frequent traveller.

Simply power up the sneaker cleaner and start cleaning your shoes. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The cleaner starts rotating the brush as soon as you switch it on. The device is equipped with a motor with a speed of 500RPM, and you get three different removable brushes and they move smoothly over the sneakers. The first one is a soft brush – designed for multipurpose use, which is safe to use on mesh and canvas materials. Then there is a hard brush, ideal for cleaning tough materials like textured rubber or the rubber sole of your shoes. The third one is a sponge brush to clean softer materials like leather. You can use different brushes depending on the type of material and finish of your shoe, and the good thing is that these brushes can be cleaned with water and soap.

The device works with any cleaning solution though it is best to just use regular shampoo for normal cleaning. Just wet the brush with water, switch on the cleaner and once done, wipe the sneaker with a clean towel.

For me, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner has cut the time taken for cleaning sneakers. I found this device innovative and practical. My only gripe with the sneaker cleaner is that there should have been multiple speeds for the brushes.

A button to turn the device on and off. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Should you buy the Philips Sneaker Cleaner?

For those who are sneaker fans, Rs 2,595 might be a small price to pay for keeping their favourite possessions sparkling clean. But if you have just one sneaker, then this might seem like an expensive, even unnecessary, proposition. I was impressed by the lightweight design; the controls couldn’t be simpler.