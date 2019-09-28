Panasonic Lumix G95 review: An eye on the vloggers

There are times when life appears confusing. Here I have the new iPhone 11 Pro Max with three cameras that give different perspectives and with it I am taking the photo of a new hybrid mirrorless, the Panasonic Lumix G95. What the Lumix G95 touts as its USP — 4K video recording — is something the iPhone 11 can do on all its lenses, even simultaneously if needed. But then things aren’t that simple.

But a proper camera still holds ground when it comes to sheer image quality because of the larger sensors which smartphone cameras will never be able to house. That is where there will be always buyers for something like the Lumix G95.

Panasonic Lumix G95 price in India: Rs 1,09,990 with 14-140mm, F3.5-5.6

The Panasonic Lumix G95 is a camera that is meant to be out there, out there were the action is. So it has a rugged design with a magnesium alloy front frame and sealing that keeps everything splash resistant. The camera is also compact enough to offer a good grip. It is also pretty light and you won’t tire even after long hours of use. All the dials and buttons are where you would expect them to be and there are no design surprises as such. All the key buttons are spread around the trigger for easy access.

Panasonic hopes to sell this camera to the growing tribes of video bloggers. So the more than the “high-speed” OLED Live Viewfinder, what matter is the 3-inch free-angle touch LCD screen. The screen can be easily turned towards you in case you are shooting a video of yourself. Also, this is a touchscreen that adds easy access to the settings. Another good feature is the 3.5mm microphone jack on the side which can be used to improve audio quality of the videos.

The video quality is that a lot of people considering the G95 will be looking at. And that is impressive with ability to shoot in 4K at up to 120FPS with continuous auto focus. I tried the camera under a few different conditions and the performance as impressive, especially the focus. My only issue is that you need a smoother lens to get some buttery cinematic zoom in — I tested with the 14-140mm kit lens that comes with the camera.

The G95 is powered by a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor, which these days might not look very impressive on paper. But in experience you will have no issues with either image quality or low light performance. In fact, like with most other mirrorless cameras, it was the low light pictures that left me most impressed. And the focus is pretty fast and locks on the subject easily.

My only issue with the camera was the Wi-Fi connect to the smartphone, which is an area where most camera companies still struggle. Yes, it can be done, but it can be frustrating initially. The problem was compounded for me by the fact that now I am in a world without card readers or USB ports.

The Panasonic Lumix G95 is a very dependable option for those who are looking to go beyond the smartphone for their camera needs, especially with videos. The Lumix G95 can do everything that you expect from a DSLR, though it is a mirrorless camera, and is also equipped to take on a connected world. At Rs 1,09,990 for the camera body and 14-140mm (F3.5-5.6) lens, this camera will give you everything for your still photography and video blogging needs. Go ahead.