Panasonic F-PXM55AAD review: Work hard and you can hear that

It is pretty certain that air purifiers are going to become a part of our lives the way were are progressing. If you are among those looking for a good air purifier for your home or office, here is another option to consider: the Panasonic F-PXM55AAD with nanotechnology.

The Panasonic F-PXM55AAD is among the more compact air purifiers in the market. In fact, the same series has smaller models which you can opt for depending on the size of the room. This model, the largest in the range, is slim and thin enough to be hidden in a corner of the room.

The Panasonic F-PXM55AAD is unique for as you switch it one as it has a louvre that opens up on top to release the filtered air. The air is sucked in via two ducts on the side and through a HEPA filter.

The air purifier offers a lot of controls. You can switch to low, medium, high or auto for air volume — this what Panasonic likes to call what others simply mark as speed. There are is a timer too which can be set to two or four hours to sleep in eight hours. The Econavi mode lets you save power where the air purifier uses its sensors to figure out when it should be working full throttle. This is the best option if you, like me, plan to run the air purifier non-stop at least in one room.

There is an LED up front that glows red or green to depending on the quality of the air. In the one week that I ran the purifier in Delhi, it was always on red. The other air purifiers in-house too were in the same state, but they showed me exact numbers and gave me a better idea of what was happening. This is my one grouse with the Panasonic device, that I am totally blinded on what it is doing. Also consider the fact that this does not have an app that tells you numbers.

The other factor to keep in mind is that despite its small size, the Panasonic F-PXM55AAD can be quite loud when running in full throttle. That’s not actually a bad thing as you know it is doing its best to clean the air.

The Panasonic F-PXM55AAD is a good air purifier that has everything you need in-home device. If you are okay living without the numbers that terrorise you about how bad the air is, then the Panasonic F-PXM55AAD is worth considering. This becomes a bit more enticing given that it is available online for just under Rs 21,000, down from its launch price of Rs 33,995.