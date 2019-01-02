Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro Review: Big battery yes, but can it stand out?

Panasonic Z1 Pro is looking to challenge smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Huawei Nova 3i and more. The device packs a big notched display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and dual rear cameras. It is backed by a massive 4,000mAh battery. Here’s our review of the Panasonic Z1 Pro.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro specifications: 6.19-inch HD+ (1500×7200p) | MediaTek Helio P22 processor | 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage | 13MP f/2.0 aperture + 2MP f/2.8 aperture | 8MP front camera | Android 8.1 Oreo | 4,000mAh battery

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro price: Rs 17,490

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro review: What’s good?

The Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro’s display is quite vivid and accurate in colour reproduction. The display is easily visible under direct sunlight, and in low light conditions. Brightness levels can be brought down very low, thus making the screen legible without hurting your eyes in pitch darkness.

Battery life is where the Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro was able to shine, it features a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device can be fully charged from the charger provided inside the box within two hours. The battery during real-life testing was able to last for about one and a half day on a single charge under moderate usage.

However, under heavy usage, I had to plug it in by the end of the day before sleeping. I usually browsed the internet made a few calls, checked my social media accounts and played a few games during the review period.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own skin on top. Setting up the device is quite simple and similar to most other Android smartphones in the market.

There are three ways you can unlock the device – normal lock, fingerprint and face recognition. The normal unlock and fingerprint unlock method works as it would on any other device. The fingerprint sensor is quite accurate and captures the biometric data very fast.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. During the review period, I found that the camera is able to capture good shots in well-lit conditions both indoors and outdoors. The images taken with the device in good lighting conditions came out colour accurate and sharp.

The Face Unlock feature also works flawlessly and is able to capture and compare the facial data quite fast. I do agree that there were a few times that the face unlock feature did not work and I had open the device with my fingerprint or password. But, these were so very few instances.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro review: What’s not good?

Performance is one of the major areas of a smartphone that a consumer looks at before purchasing a smartphone. The Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro handles most light and medium jobs well. However, when it comes to much more heavy-duty tasks like running graphics heavy games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile the phone does not fare so well.

If this phone was priced around Rs 10,000, I might have given it a pass. However, considering the competition, this is one of the weakest points of this smartphone.

The auto-brightness feature is a hit or miss. A few times that heavy adjustments were required.

There are a few elements in the software design that you might end up liking like the app drawer, phone app and others. However, there are many other elements that you will hope weren’t there.

Overall the UI looks a bit cartoonish as the elements are a bit too animated and oversized. The second thing that grabbed my attention was the amount of bloatware present on the device like Bubble Bash 3, SwiftKey, Tez, Torch and others.

Though the rear camera was able to perform well in well-lit conditions, for low light images it struggles. There was a loss of colours and sharpness in such photos. As for the front camera, the images came out overexposed, washed out and grainy.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro review: Verdict

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro has some good features that made me like the phone a lot, however, at its current asking price is too high and it becomes tough to recommend, especially given the competition in the market.

There are a lot of smartphones sporting similar specifications at a much lower price point like the Lenovo K9, which is powered by the same processor and features a better camera. Then of course, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, all feature better processors and performance, at a more affordable price.