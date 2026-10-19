Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush review: A bright smile without the premium price

I know people who spend thousands of rupees on beauty products and facial treatments and keep their nails immaculate. The way luxury salons and nail spas are mushrooming, especially in Delhi NCR, shows how much importance people place on their external appearance. While there is nothing wrong with that, I am a little surprised to see that many of these same people take a rather conservative approach to dental care. In fact, they often choose the cheapest toothbrush but have no problem splurging on an expensive Vitamin C serum. Sometimes, you just don’t understand human behaviour!

Maybe dental care comes last for some. I, however, ensure a proper dental care routine and brush my teeth three times a day. For me, it’s just as much a beauty ritual as any other, and I believe that proper brushing techniques need to be learned, just like applying makeup.

The iO2 comes with a pressure sensor and three different modes. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The iO2 comes with a pressure sensor and three different modes. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

My travels at a young age introduced me to electric toothbrushes. They opened up a whole new world of oral care, and it’s a fascinating one if you are interested in technology and oral hygiene. After my dentist told me that I was brushing too hard and that my gums were receding, I stopped using a manual toothbrush and switched to an electric one. However, electric toothbrushes don’t come cheap, especially since I have been buying them from abroad at a premium. Lately, though, I have noticed that the market for electric toothbrushes has been quietly developing in India. Cost, however, remains a barrier.

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For a change, the Oral-B Series 2 (iO2) electric toothbrush brings down the cost of an electric toothbrush, making it more affordable for first-time users without the hefty price tag. I see the iO2 as equivalent to Apple’s “e” iPhone range: a base model that offers longevity and long battery life without compromising the essentials.

Here is my review of the Oral-B Series 2.

What: Oral-B Series 2 electric toothbrush| Price: Rs 2,449

Sleek looks and premium design

The first thing I noticed when I started using the Oral-B iO2 was how premium the toothbrush looked. The iO range sits at the higher end of the market, commanding a premium for its design and user experience. The budget-friendly iO2, however, retains the user-friendly design and adopts the same aesthetic as the other electric toothbrushes in the iO range.

The toothbrush has a heft to it but never feels heavy in the hand. I really liked the handle’s non-slip grip. Not only does it resist fingerprints, but it also looks good and feels comfortable to hold. My iO2 came in Calm Pink, which has a soothing colourway.

The electric toothbrush is easy to use and has an extra long battery life. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) The electric toothbrush is easy to use and has an extra long battery life. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The design is simple, and there is virtually no learning curve, making it easy for first-time users to get started. The iO2’s power button is slightly different from those on the electric toothbrushes I have used in the past. It has a concave shape, with two rows of raised dots forming an almost complete circle. This textured design makes the button easy to locate without having to look at it. It is clearly designed to look and feel like the consumer grooming products that are currently in vogue.

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But does it do the job well?

I spent more than a month testing the iO2, using the toothbrush to clean my teeth three times a day: once in the morning, once in the afternoon, and once after dinner. I didn’t want my toothbrush to be a complicated affair, and the iO2 was easy to set up right from the get-go.

It has no AI features, screen, or app to pair with. This makes it a simple electric toothbrush that you don’t have to be a techie to use. I use four key parameters to review an electric toothbrush. First, I consider its design. Second, I check how comfortable it is to use. Third, I evaluate whether it is noisy or offers a quiet, smooth experience. Finally, I assess how clean my teeth feel after using it. I keep my evaluation criteria simple so that the average user can easily understand them.

The iO2 is compatible with select brush heads, which can be expensive, although a pack of two is available online for under Rs 1,000. Each brush head lasts around three months, so you will likely need to replace them four times a year. The brush head is easy to attach and remove, making it convenient to clean after every use. It is also compact enough to clean each tooth with minimal movement, eliminating the need to move the brush back and forth.

Oral-B iO replacement brush heads are quite pricey in India. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Oral-B iO replacement brush heads are quite pricey in India. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

After over a month of use, I haven’t noticed much difference compared to my cheaper, non-branded model. The toothbrush has a different design: its head doesn’t revolve but oscillates and also uses micro-vibrations. Despite being a budget-friendly model, its brushing performance is satisfactory.

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It has three cleaning modes: Super Sensitive, Sensitive, and Daily Clean. For the most part, I stick to Daily Clean, as it has been the most effective at deep-cleaning my teeth and gums. The other two modes, Super Sensitive and Sensitive, aren’t as powerful, but they are useful when my teeth or gums become more sensitive after eating Indian desserts or ice cream after dinner. The Daily Clean mode is slightly noisy at full speed, while both sensitive modes are much quieter.

The power button glows green when the toothbrush is switched on. It also has a pressure sensor that warns you when you’re brushing too forcefully by flashing red and reminding you to ease up. The iO2 does not have a light ring and only alerts you when you apply too much pressure. The electric toothbrush also has a brushing timer that alerts you every 30 seconds to move to a new section of your mouth and lets you know when your dentist-recommended two-minute brushing session is complete. I wish the toothbrush had an indicator to let you know when the brush head is inside your mouth.

Charging the toothbrush for the first time is simple: just plug it in and place it on the charging stand. However, charging takes longer than expected, with a full charge taking almost 24 hours. Nevertheless, the battery lasts over a month on a single charge, which is impressive for a toothbrush, especially in this price range.

One omission, though, is that the iO2 does not come with a carrying case.

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Also read | From a screenless fitness band to cooling apparel: 3 ways I use tech to stay active

There’s no indicator on the handle showing cleaning mode selection. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) There’s no indicator on the handle showing cleaning mode selection. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

So, should you buy the Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush?

For the price, I found the iO2’s brushing performance good enough to justify the cost. It made brushing more satisfying without requiring me to pay a premium, especially considering how expensive dental care has become in India. It’s a step up from a manual toothbrush, and I encourage you to give it a try if you want to take your dental care more seriously. For me, the best things about the iO2 are its stylish design, portability, excellent battery life, and affordability. I think the iO2 is a great addition to anyone’s daily dental care routine. However, it would be great if the cost of replacement brush heads came down. This would encourage more people to switch to electric toothbrushes.